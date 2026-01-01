Anthony Joshua’s driver may appear in court tomorrow

Boxer Anthony Joshua was rushed to hospital after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with the rear of a lorry along the Shagamu interchange of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Two men travelling with him were killed in the accident. Credit: X

The last have not been heard of Anthony Joshua’s autocrashAnthony Joshua’s autocrash after word filtered in from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital that Anthony Joshua’s ill-fated driver, Kayode Adeniyi might appear in court on Friday.

An officer from Ogun State Police Command who pleaded anonymity revealed that Adeniyi is currently being interrogated at Eleweran Police Station.

“He is in a stable condition and was able to provide us with his version of events that led up to the crash and we expect a charging decision within the next 48 hours but the bank holiday may delay proceedings.

“It is possible he could be in court on Friday but it depends how quickly the process moves and it would be for reckless driving.’ he told The Guardian.

Kayode faces two count charged with reckless driving and manslaughter after Anthony Joshua survived a fatal car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, which claimed the lives of two British men travelling with him

The crash occurred on Monday along the busy Lagos–Ibadan ExpresswayLagos–Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, when the Lexus SUV carrying Joshua collided with a stationary truck.

Eyewitness Adeniyi Orojo noted that Joshua was

ravelling with three others when the crash occurred.

“Joshua was seated behind the driver with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash,” he said.

Orojo added that the passenger beside the driver and the person seated next to Joshua died instantly. Also, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the accident to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.