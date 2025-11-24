Int’l pressure mounts on FG as states close schools over kidnappings

• Circular cites security review; Plateau adopts ‘proactive’ safety measures

• Defence minister says troops uncovered abducted schoolgirls’ location

• Military probes claim soldiers left area 30 minutes before attack

• Tinubu withdraws police from VIPs, okays 30,000 new recruits

• Vows relentless action as 89 abductees regain freedom

• Pope condemns rising kidnappings, urges swift action to free victims

• Nasarawa warns against fake reports after false kidnapping claim

• Niger gov blames informants for attacks, seeks tougher action on insecurity

ALARM over students’ safety rose yesterday as the Kebbi State Government ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools, a sweeping response to heightened kidnapping threats following the recent mass abductions in the state.

Gunmen stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, in the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025, abducting 24 students. Also, on Friday, November 21, attackers raided St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in the Papiri community of Niger State, abducting an estimated 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers.

The directive, issued yesterday through a circular from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, instructed all basic and secondary schools to suspend academic activities from today until further notice.

According to the circular signed by Hajia Hauwa Muhammad, Deputy Director ICT, on behalf of the state Commissioner, the decision followed ongoing security assessments and was aimed at protecting students, teachers and school administrators.

“All schools within Kebbi State are to strictly adhere to this directive and ensure prompt communication of the closure to all parents and guardians,” the circular stated.

The ministry expressed regret over the inconvenience the abrupt closure may cause and said the government prayed for a swift return of peace and security in the state.

Also, the Plateau State Government reassured residents that the recent directive for the immediate closure of schools across the state is a proactive safety measure prompted by emerging security concerns, including the kidnapping of students in neighbouring states.

In line with earlier communications issued on November 21, 2025, by the State Ministry of Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board, Government Junior Model Secondary Schools were directed to close from Saturday, November 22, 2025, while all primary and day schools are to shut down from today. The Ministry has further instructed that no academic or administrative activities should take place in any school until further notice.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said there was no cause for panic, but emphasised that the government considered it necessary to adopt precautionary measures to safeguard students, teachers and school personnel across the state.

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang appealed to parents, guardians, school administrators and community leaders to remain calm, comply fully with all directives and refrain from spreading unverified information.

This came as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said yesterday that security operatives have identified the location where the abducted schoolgirls are being held in Kebbi State.

Speaking to reporters in Birnin Kebbi, the minister confirmed that military troops have made “significant progress” since their deployment earlier in the week to rescue the students.

He said operations were now being intensified in the identified area, with coordinated efforts underway to ensure the girls’ safe return.

Matawalle assured the public that the government was treating the situation with utmost urgency.

In Nasarawa State, the government reaffirmed its commitment to take firm action against anyone found spreading false or unverified information capable of disrupting the relative peace across the state’s 13 local government areas.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Sule, and obtained by our correspondent in Lafia yesterday.

According to the statement, the warning followed a completely false report alleging the kidnapping of pupils of St Peter’s Quality Foundation Academy in Rukubi, Doma Local Government Area.

“Reports from local authorities, the principal of the purported school and community members indicated no such incident occurred in the area,” the statement said.

It added that the Nasarawa State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, had also issued a statement categorically debunking the claim.

“Citizens are thereby enjoined to disregard this false alarm, remain law-abiding as the government remains unwavering in its commitment to the security of lives and property in the state,” it added.

Military probes claim troops withdrew 30 minutes before Kebbi school abduction

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters is investigating an allegation that terrorists attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and abducted dozens of students just 30 minutes after troops reportedly withdrew from the area.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Michael Onoja, disclosed this yesterday.

“Regarding the allegation made by the Executive Governor of Kebbi State — that the terrorists struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school — the Defence Headquarters is aware of this claim.

“In line with our standard procedure, a thorough review is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident,” he said.

He noted that all operational decisions were based on intelligence assessments and the broader security architecture in the region.

Onoja said that if the ongoing review uncovered any lapse or gap, the Armed Forces would take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence.

He added that the military remained committed to working closely with state authorities, community leaders and other security agencies to strengthen protection around schools and vulnerable communities.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria are fully engaged in ongoing operations to ensure the rescue of the abducted girls and the arrest of the perpetrators.

He assured Nigerians that the rescue effort was a top priority, saying troops were actively pursuing all actionable intelligence to secure the safe return of the students.

“The Defence Headquarters acknowledges the concerns of Nigerians regarding the recent increase in insecurity in parts of the North. We wish to assure the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to restoring peace and stability across all affected communities,” he said.

Tinubu withdraws police from VIPs, okays 30,000 new recruits

• Vows relentless action as 89 abductees regain freedom

This came as President Bola Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police officers assigned to protect Very Important Persons, directing law enforcement agencies to redirect personnel to core policing duties across the country.

The directive followed a security meeting he held with Service Chiefs at the State House yesterday. The session was said to have lasted several hours.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs seeking protection will now be required to request well-armed officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, the meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

Onanuga said President Tinubu is keen to boost police presence in all communities. As part of these efforts, the President has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers, while the federal government is working with states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

Earlier, President Tinubu announced that 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued, alongside 51 of the missing students kidnapped from the Catholic school in Niger State.

In a post on X, the President said he cancelled his planned trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to coordinate security efforts at home, noting that he has been receiving continuous updates from the frontlines.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued. I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered,” he wrote.

Tinubu said he was closely monitoring the security situation across the country.

He added: “Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”

Pope condemns rising kidnappings, urges swift action to free victims

Pope Leo XIV has expressed deep sorrow over the kidnapping of priests, worshippers and students in Nigeria and Cameroon, urging authorities to act swiftly to secure their release.

In a statement posted on X, the Pope said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the kidnapping of priests, faithful, and students in Nigeria and Cameroon,” adding that he felt “great pain, above all for the many young men and women who have been abducted and for their distressed families.”

He appealed for the “immediate release of the hostages” and called on authorities to take “appropriate and timely decisions” to ensure their freedom.

“Let us #PrayTogether for these brothers and sisters of ours, and that churches and schools may always and everywhere remain places of safety and hope,” he said.

His appeal comes at a time when international concern over attacks on Christian communities in West Africa is deepening, prompting foreign governments to reassess their response to the crisis.

The Trump administration, specifically, is looking into additional ways to stop violence against Christians in Nigeria, beyond just military action.

Niger gov blames informants for rising attacks, seeks tougher measures

Relatedly, Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago of Niger State said that informants are responsible for much of the terrorist activity in the state and suggested that tougher action against them would help curb insecurity.

He made the remarks at the palace of the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro IV, in New Bussa, where he led a state delegation to commiserate with the Emir over the abduction of pupils of St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri.

The governor said security agencies, working with the state government, were making concerted efforts to ensure that the kidnapped children were rescued in no distant time.

He urged residents to support security operatives with credible information that could aid the rescue operation, and warned against religious intolerance and bigotry, saying such attitudes could create disharmony.

The Emir of Borgu appreciated the governor’s visit.

He lamented that bandits had taken over the Borgu forest and called on both the state and federal governments to reclaim the area and make it viable.

Troops ordered to sustain pressure on abductors of Niger schoolchildren

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fantsan Yamma, Major General Warrah Idris, has directed troops to maintain unyielding pressure on the criminals behind the abduction at St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri.

He gave the directive during a visit to the scene of the attack on Saturday, where he conducted an on-the-spot assessment to obtain firsthand operational insight.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of Operation Fantsan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Idris was received and briefed by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division and Commander Sector 3 of the operation, Major General C R Nnebiefe, who outlined ongoing coordinated efforts with other security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

Reaffirming the resolve of the Theatre Command, Major General Idris stressed the need for relentless pursuit of the criminals.

“The bandits are clearly feeling the heat of our operations and will find no safe haven. Remain vigilant and relentless in pursuing them without granting them any respite until every one of the captured students is safely recovered and reunited with their families,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the troops and assured them that all necessary resources, support and operational enablers would be deployed to ensure mission success.