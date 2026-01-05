Leave Rivers alone or get burnt, Wike warns critics

Challenges detractors to replicate APC–PDP alliance in any state

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned his critics to steer clear of Rivers State politics, warning that any attempt to interfere would attract severe consequences.

Wike issued the warning during a “Thank You” visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he declared that those who had previously attempted to meddle in the affairs of the state had lived to regret it.

“Leave Rivers State alone. Ask those who tried it before how far they went,” the minister said. “If you put your hand and it gets burnt, that is your concern.”

He singled out the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, urging him to inquire from those who had challenged political forces in Rivers State about the outcomes they faced.

Recall that Basiru and the national Chairman of APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, had reacted to the controversy surrounding who is the “001” of APC in Rivers State, noting that the standard practice in APC is that the governor leads the party structures in their state. Wike dismissed the position, insisting that the governor could not assume such a role.

Wike further challenged critics to demonstrate the political dexterity required to unite two major political parties in a single state.

“Let anyone who has the capacity to unite two major political parties in a state come out and show that it can successfully merge the APC and PDP to work together,” he said.

“If it is easy, try it and see what it takes. This is the only state where you see the two major political parties working together.”

He maintained that correcting the “mistakes” made during the 2023 elections in Rivers State was now a matter of urgency, stressing that it must be done “now or never,” regardless of the cost.

Addressing the Oyigbo people, Wike urged them to replicate the support they gave him during the 2023 elections in the forthcoming polls.

“There is nothing I have asked from you that you did not give me. We are not an ungrateful people. In 2023, we took a risk, and today we can see where we are, so let’s replicate it in 2027,” he said.

He also reiterated that support for President Bola Tinubu in the last election was a voluntary decision.

“Nobody forced us. We took a decision, and when the challenges came, those who pushed him all ran away,” he added.

Also speaking, the Ambassador of the Renewed Hope Family in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, alleged that Oyigbo had witnessed no meaningful development since Wike left office. Speaking in the Oyigbo native language, Akawor told Governor Fubara to prepare to vacate Government House next year, claiming that the people would not vote for him again.

He commended Wike for what he described as the liberation of the area, noting that Oyigbo might have suffered regular shutdowns similar to those experienced in parts of the South-East if not for Wike’s intervention.

Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Okechukwu Akara Nworgu, described Wike’s political decision as timely and beneficial, assuring him of the people’s continued loyalty.

“For all you have done for us, we will do exactly what you ask us to do,” he said.

Also, former chairman of the council, Gerald Oforji, described Wike as his political benefactor, pledging unwavering allegiance.

Similarly, a former lawmaker from the area, Chisom Dike, said the people were united and mobilised under Wike’s leadership, assuring that the perceived mistakes of 2023 would be corrected in the 2027 elections.