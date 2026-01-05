2027: Wike urges states to replicate Rivers’ coalition strategy for Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged other states to emulate Rivers State’s capacity to build a broad-based, cross-party political alliance in support of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike, who described the Rivers political arrangement as a “Rainbow Coalition,” said no other state currently matches Rivers in mobilising support across party lines for the President.

The minister made the call during a thank-you visit to Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to him, Rivers State has consistently demonstrated an uncommon ability to galvanise political support beyond partisan boundaries, noting that politics in the state is increasingly driven by unity and shared purpose rather than party affiliation.

“As it stands, Rivers is the only state where politics is no longer about parties but about the Renewed Hope family. Other states should adopt this level of unity and inclusiveness to secure total victory for the President in 2027,” Wike said.

He added that the state’s political strength is anchored on a long tradition of cooperation and consensus-building, which, he said, has enabled Rivers to withstand sustained pressures aimed at weakening its political structure.

The former Rivers State governor expressed optimism that political stakeholders would eventually harmonise their strengths on a single platform ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing that such alignment would further consolidate unity and strategic focus.

Warning against political complacency, Wike stressed that popularity should never be taken for granted. He admitted that mistakes were made in previous political engagements but said valuable lessons had been learnt.

“We had agreements in the past, people emerged, and we all saw the challenges that followed. We will not repeat those mistakes. Politics requires firmness, clarity and the courage not to go backwards,” he said.

Wike maintained that opposition forces had lost relevance, insisting that the will of the people had prevailed and that no group had been marginalised in the political process.

He also commended Rivers people for supporting President Tinubu at a time when many Nigerians doubted his electoral prospects, describing their support as an act of good faith deserving appreciation.

Speaking on his role as FCT minister, Wike said his appointment reflected the character, resilience and contribution of Rivers people to national development, adding that ongoing projects in Abuja mirrored the diligence and commitment associated with the state.

He urged Nigerians to support governance that delivers results, noting that leadership must be earned through trust, unity and performance, rather than assumed as an entitlement.

“This is the time for everyone to come together and do what is right. Where governance is working, it should be encouraged,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Wike thanked supporters for their loyalty and pledged continued engagement, describing gratitude as an essential element of leadership.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Chita Eugene Epelle, described Wike’s visit as a moment of pride for the council.

He praised the minister’s leadership qualities and public service record, noting that his influence and achievements extend beyond Rivers State.

“Despite your busy schedule, you found time to visit Ahoada West, and for this we are deeply grateful. Today, we receive you as our leader and a proud son of this land,” Epelle said.