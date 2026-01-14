Nigeria vs Morocco: Govt backing, Chelle’s tactical adjustment as Eagles take on Lions in AFCON semis

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with the Federal Government assuring the team of nationwide backing.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, expressed the government’s support on his X platform, urging the players to draw confidence from the hopes of millions of Nigerians.

“Dear Super Eagles, as you prepare to face Morocco in the AFCON semifinals, know that the whole of Nigeria stands firmly with you. Your journey so far has been inspiring,” Idris wrote.

He commended the team for demonstrating discipline, courage, and belief throughout the tournament, noting that “match after match, you have reminded us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams. From past AFCON triumphs to victories against tough opponents, you have always carried Nigeria’s flag with pride.”

Idris encouraged the players to step onto the pitch with confidence, unity, and determination. “Play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger. Know your history and your worth. Stay focused, trust one another, and give your best from the first whistle to the last,” he added.

Tactics

Head coach Éric Chelle, who guided Mali to the quarter-finals in the previous AFCON, acknowledged the challenges of facing the host nation and indicated that he may adjust tactics. “I feel my group is tired. Perhaps it’s time for me to change my approach,” Chelle said in a pre-match press conference.

The Moroccan side, Africa’s top-ranked nation, has conceded only one goal in the tournament and features the competition’s leading scorer, Brahom Diaz. Chelle signalled a more cautious start against the Atlas Lions, stating, “I think we’ll start that way. We’ll hold on in the first half and try to play our game in the second half.”

Despite Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria, Chelle stressed the need for a distinct approach against Morocco.

“Algeria and Morocco are two good teams with good players. But Morocco doesn’t play like Algeria, and Walid Regragui isn’t Vladimir Petkovic. I’ll have to work, and my team too, to beat this team tomorrow,” he said.

Players remain confident ahead of the match. Defender Igoh Ogbu told the media,

He said, “We are ready. You can see the guys, they are happy and we are all happy as a family. So we are ready. Every team is difficult. Morocco is not different. We just need to focus and that’s all we ever want.”

Team’s cohesion

Forward Alex Iwobi praised the team’s cohesion, crediting Chelle for fostering a sense of brotherhood that has improved performance since Nigeria’s failed World Cup qualifiers. “The difference is the sense of brotherhood, the family environment that we have created for each other… We have always given 100 per cent. In the World Cup qualifiers, it was difficult, and we have used that disappointment as motivation to achieve something for our country, for ourselves, for our families,” Iwobi said.

Chelle’s squad will be without suspended captain Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, with Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge likely to start. Despite this, Chelle expressed confidence in his squad depth: “We are a group and there are some very good players who are waiting for the chance to show something.”

Nigeria’s success at the tournament has been bolstered by forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. The Super Eagles are the tournament’s top scorers with 14 goals, including four from Osimhen and three from Lookman. Osimhen and Akor Adams scored in the 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria, marking Nigeria’s first-ever win against the North Africans at the AFCON last-eight stage.

Egyptian football legend Mohamed Aboutrika praised Nigeria’s performance, stating, “The strongest team is the one that won, and Nigeria has no obvious weaknesses. Physically, they were very present, and technically as well. They have playmakers and strikers, and they excel in physical and aerial duels.”

Alex Iwobi will make his 97th appearance for Nigeria against Morocco, approaching the milestone of becoming the third most capped Super Eagles player. Iwobi also highlighted the absence of defender Ola Aina, noting that his right-back replacements, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Alebiosu, have covered effectively.

The winner of the Nigeria-Morocco clash will face either Egypt or Senegal in the AFCON final on Sunday. Morocco, playing at home in front of nearly 70,000 supporters, will aim to capitalise on home advantage, while Nigeria enters the match with momentum, cohesion, and strong government support.