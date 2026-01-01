I’m more mature now, says Eric Chelle

Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle says he is more mature on the job now than his outing with Mali at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.



At the 2023 edition, Chelle had a misfortune with his Malian side, as the team suffered a 2-1 defeat in the quarterfinals to hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, in a dramatic match at the Stade de la Paix, in Bouake.



Then, the Eagles of Mali were on the verge of getting a semifinal ticket over a 10-man Elephants, but things later turned south.



One highlight of that game was when an official of the Malian team was captured pouring water on Chelle’s head after the defeat to Cote d’Ivoire.



Now, Chelle says he has gathered more experience on the job, adding that his team (Super Eagles) has what it takes to withstand any pressure here in Morocco.



Speaking with journalists after the 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda in Fes on Tuesday night, Chelle played down the pressure of the knockout stage.



The Super Eagles, who completed a perfect group campaign with three wins from three matches, finishing with nine points, may clash with one of Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon or Mozambique in the round of 16 on Monday here in Fes.



Chelle said he was comfortable with the expectations that come with progressing to the last 16, insisting pressure had been a constant since his arrival.

“The round of 16 is a lot of pressure, for sure, but I am fascinated by that. Since I arrived, I have had a lot of pressure, and I feel good,” Chelle said. “I feel good because the town is perfect, the hotel is perfect, and the atmosphere is perfect.”



He noted a calmer approach on the touchline compared to his previous tournament experience, stressing the importance of focus and daily work.



“We are calm and, if you watch the game, I think I am calmer than at the last AFCON. I try to stay focused during the game, only on the game. I have my vision. Sometimes it is very good, sometimes it is bad. That is football. We work every day, and the team works hard,” Chelle stated.