Tinubu speaks with Anthony Joshua, offers condolences over associates’ death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke by phone today with Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British former heavyweight boxing champion, following the tragic accident in Ogun State in which Joshua was injured and lost two of his associates.

“I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital,” Tinubu said in a statement by spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

“I also spoke with AJ’s mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call.

“Additionally, I spoke to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was in the hospital with them. The Governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention.”

Earlier, in a statement on X, President Tinubu, who is currently abroad, expressed profound sympathy for the boxer over the accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident. As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday evening gave assurances about the health condition of Joshua and another passenger who sustained injuries in the crash.

According to him, both were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos for medical attention.

“Anthony Joshua and one other passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos. Following several clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency interventions at this time,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He added that a comprehensive medical team had been put in place to monitor their condition closely and ensure they receive adequate care.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he had been informed that Joshua was conscious and responding well, and in communication with his family.

“I am informed that Anthony Joshua is conscious and relating well with his family,” he said.

The governor further stated that the governments of Lagos and Ogun States were jointly monitoring the situation to ensure that all necessary support was provided to the injured and that appropriate steps were taken in response to the incident.

Sanwo-Olu also revealed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash had already commenced.

He noted that relevant authorities were working to establish the cause of the accident and prevent a recurrence of similar incidents along the busy expressway.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash have already commenced,” the statement read.

The governor thanked members of the public for the concern shown since news of the accident emerged, noting the outpouring of messages and prayers for the victims and the injured.

“I appreciate the concern shown by members of the public and kindly request privacy for Anthony Joshua and his family during this difficult period,” he said.