Makinde names Olubadan as chairman of Oyo traditional council

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has been inaugurated as the Chairman of the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs under a newly approved rotational system.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has been inaugurated as the Chairman of the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs under a newly approved rotational system.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has been inaugurated as the Chairman of the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs under a newly approved rotational system.

Governor Seyi Makinde formally announced the development on Thursday at the inauguration of the reconstituted council held at the House of Chiefs, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor disclosed that the chairmanship of the council will rotate among the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Soun of Ogbomoso, and the Alaafin of Oyo, with each monarch expected to serve a two-year term.

“After consultation with their Imperial Majesties, it was decided that the rotational system with the Olubadan as the chair should begin. On the basis of this, the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs has been inaugurated with the Olubadan as the Council chairman,” Makinde said.

The announcement effectively ends months of speculation and debate over the leadership structure of the traditional council, which serves as the highest advisory body of traditional rulers to the state government.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent monarchs from across the state, including the Soun of Ogbomoso, the Eleruwa of Eruwa, the Aseyin of Iseyin, the Okere of Saki, and several other first-class traditional rulers.

Governor Makinde reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to strengthening traditional institutions as critical partners in governance, grassroots mobilisation, and community development. He described the royal fathers as custodians of culture, peace, and stability, whose roles remain indispensable in ensuring security and social cohesion across the state.

Oba Ladoja, surrounded by fellow monarchs during the ceremony, expressed gratitude to the governor for reconstituting the State Traditional Council and restoring its full operations. He also thanked his colleagues for their unity, solidarity, and support, noting that the new leadership arrangement reflected a collective commitment to peace and cooperation.

“We appreciate the governor for bringing the traditional council back to life and for giving us the opportunity to work together for the progress of our people. I also thank my brothers on the throne for their support and unity,” the Olubadan said.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Oba Ladoja said the priority of the Oyo State Traditional Council under his leadership would be the promotion of peace, security, and development across all domains in the state.

“Our focus will be the pursuit of peace, security, safety, and the progress of our various domains. Traditional rulers remain close to the grassroots, and we will continue to work with the government to ensure stability and development in our communities,” he said.

The Olubadan also pledged that the council would serve as a platform for constructive engagement with the state government on matters affecting the welfare of the people.

He added that the arrangement would promote equity, mutual respect, and a sense of collective ownership among the leading royal stools in the state.