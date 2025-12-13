Bayelsans, Makinde, Dickson mourn as deputy governor goes home

Bayelsa State government has announced with deep regret and profound shock the sudden passing of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who died on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the age of 60.

He died after he slumped and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. He was said to have slumped at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday in his office, prompting an emergency response.

Confirming the demise of the man popularly refer to as the ‘workaholic deputy Governor’ the Commissioner of Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, said the deputy governor was active and carrying out official duties earlier in the day.

She said: “He collapsed while proceeding to a scheduled meeting within his office and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead.

“His demise is not just painful, it is a great loss to the government, people of Bayelsa State and the nation. Ewhrudjakpo was an accomplished public servant who served the state with distinction as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District and Deputy Governor since 2020.

“Governor DouyeDiri, on behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, expresses heartfelt condolences to his wife, Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, their children, the Ewhrudjakpo family, Ofoni Federated Community, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and all citizens of the state.”

She announced that the governor has declared a state mourning for three working days in honour of the late deputy governor beginning from Friday, December 12, 2025, while all flags are to fly at half-mast.

In a statement, former governor and senator representing the Bayelsa West constituency, Seriake Dickson, said December 11 will remain one of his saddest days.

He said: “I have been saddened and heartbroken since his death was confirmed. We have lost a most selfless, dedicated, honest and loyal public servant and politician. I have personally lost a dependable, loyal and principled mentee who was committed to the causes we pursue in public service, service to God and humanity, and to ourselves the least.

“Dr. Ewhrudjakpor was clearly the best among my political mentees, a rare combination of competence, intellect, loyalty and selflessness. He proved himself, especially at difficult times, as a politician of principle and conviction I had mentored him to be over the years. He exemplified the act of living a simple life with profound impact. Ewhrudjakpor was irreplaceable, formidable in intellect and learned, emotionally stable, mature and principled.

“Since our paths crossed in the ’90s, I took him under my wings when he was a union activist and I, a legal practitioner. He drew inspiration from our interactions to pursue further education and was inspired to study law after his first degree, which he took all the way to a doctorate, even as a very busy man. When I became Attorney General, he was my personal assistant. When I was elected to the House of Representatives, he was my Senior Legislative Aide. When I became Governor, he served as Commissioner for Works for almost eight years, dedicating all his time and energy to executing landmark infrastructural achievements across the state, even during the crippling recession.

“He was steadfast, even to the point of almost losing his office. When he was made, unfortunately, to choose between his office and his loyalty, respect and gratitude to me, he chose the latter, and went through a lot for the principled choices he made during the almost six years he served dutifully without complaining.

“There is no one who did not feel the impact of his service, the open-door policy and life of service, exactly as I taught them, and without betrayal to me or anyone. He listened to wise counsel and advice, which I was always available to give.

“No one is more affected by this sudden loss than I am, apart from his immediate family. It will be difficult to fill the void he has left in my heart, in the hearts of Bayelsans, of Nigerians, and of all humanity that encountered him. He followed strictly the creed I teach all my mentees: service to man is service to God, with to ourselves the least.

Similarly, Oyo State Governor SeyiMakinde described the death of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as a sad and painful loss to the state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Bayelsa State government, the people of the state, and the PDP family.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Suleiman Olanrewaju, the governor prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of Ewhrudjakpo, who he described as a loyal party man and a courageous democrat.

He also prayed that God would grant the family and the people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss. “I received the news of the passing away of our brother and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Thursday. His death is painful and it is a sad loss to the state he served till his last breath and to us in the PDP, as he was a faithful party man, who chose loyalty and commitment to democracy above personal gains. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government and the good people of Bayelsa State and pray to God to grant repose to his soul.I also pray that God will give his immediate family and the state the fortitude to bear the loss. Good night, courageous democrat!”