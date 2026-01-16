NADDC DG, Nord CEO named auto personalities of the year

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Joseph Osanipin and Chairman of Nord Motors, Oluwatobi Ajayi, have been named ‘Auto Personalities of the Year’ in the public and private sectors, respectively.

The duo was recognised at the 18th Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA) Awards, held in Lagos.

The organisers of the awards cited Osanipin’s strategic leadership in strengthening policy frameworks, boosting local vehicle assembly and advancing alternative energy and green mobility initiatives.

Under his tenure, the organisers said, the NADDC intensified policy advocacy, capacity building for domestic value chains and alignment with Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

On the private sector side, Ajayi was recognised for driving local manufacturing, innovation and brand development through Nord Motors.