‘Why sustainability culture to preserve environment is vital’

Lagos State government has implored the youth to imbibe the culture of sustainability to better preserve the environment and ensure a more liveable society.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Mr. Babatunde Ajayi, stated this during a programme on environmental sustainable titled ‘2 Days Green Skills and Environmental Sustainability Cohort 1.0’ held by LASEPA in conjunction with Kevron Group.

According to him, the training on environmental sustainability is not just another one, but an opportunity for the government to empower and upskill individuals in sustainability-driven industries.

“It’s an event where people who are interested in the environmental sustainability space can specifically learn in a structured way, get a certification for their work, or for their knowledge, and then apply it in their daily lives or in organisations that require their skills.” Ajayi stated.

Ajayi added that environmental sustainability is a lifestyle that reduces waste, a lifestyle that conserves energy, and recycling when it is necessary. He said that the programme is to help people imbibe the culture of sustainability.

“We think as an agency that we are responsible for documenting or structuring spaces that may not exactly be structured. So, we know that we have a lot of youths who don’t exactly have things they’re engaged with.

Events like this and programs or trainings like this will help them structure their ideas and thoughts. And they get certifications, and they can start building on a new area of speciality that they have just discovered,” he added.

Shadrach Fowode, Senior ESG Consultant, said that the training is “designed to equip participants with key skills in environmental sustainability, and building them as sustainability professionals… to help them improve their careers and develop a good and profound career in sustainability business and in order to ensure environmental sustainability and environmental protection in Nigeria and globally.”

Tolulope Adebowale, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Environmental and Water Resources, stated that the training was “birthed from the fact that the whole world is moving to sustainability.”

Adebowale also stated that it is no longer news that most of the careers in this dispensation will be about sustainability, adding that it is the reason that they came up with this training to equip people with skills needed for the future so that their careers will not become obsolete.