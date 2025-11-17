Breast Cancer: HerVest, NemHealth empower women on preventive care

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a women-focused fintech platform, HerVest, in partnership with NemHealth, has empowered women through early detection, health education, and preventive care against breast cancer.

This was part of a two-stage initiative that included a live awareness session on Instagram titled “Health is Wealth: Why Women Should Prioritise Routine Checkups.” The session provided women with accessible information on early detection, signs of breast cancer, and lifestyle choices that support long-term health. It was followed by a free breast cancer wellness check held at the HerVest headquarters in Yaba, Lagos. Medical professionals from NemHealth shared practical guidance on self-examinations, risk factors, and myths surrounding breast cancer in Africa.

The free health screening, attended by over 50 women, who received a full set of preventive health checks, included breast examinations, blood pressure checks, BMI assessments, and blood sugar testing, as well as one-on-one counselling and answered questions about symptoms, treatments, and preventive practices, all conducted by certified medical practitioners from NemHealth. Participants also benefited from a health talk on early detection and lifestyle choices that reduce breast cancer risk.

Speaking on the initiative, HerVest CEO, Solape Akinpelu, emphasised the connection between financial and physical wellness.

“At HerVest, our work is rooted in the belief that true empowerment is holistic. Financial independence is important, but it cannot be sustained without good health. This initiative reflects our commitment to stand with women on all fronts, from financial literacy to wellness and long-term quality of life. Working with NemHealth allowed us to give women practical tools for early detection and preventive care,” she said.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the initiative and its impact.

Annabelle, one of the attendees, shared: “The event has been seamless, and I love how people are eager to learn about breast health and early detection. I encourage every woman to go for regular checkups and stay informed.”

Another participant added, “A big thank you to HerVest for this health talk and screening. We are so happy. May God bless HerVest and everyone who made this happen.

Through initiatives like this, HerVest continues to champion holistic empowerment for women, combining access to finance, health awareness, and education to promote inclusive growth and well-being.

The program was organised as part of global Breast Cancer Awareness Month and reflects HerVest’s commitment to advancing women’s health and empowerment.

HerVest is a women-focused fintech platform that provides access to savings, investment, and credit solutions, designed to improve women’s financial inclusion and empowerment across Africa.