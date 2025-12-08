Doctors demand better work conditions, call for health sector reforms

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners have called for urgent reforms to salvage Nigerians struggling with the healthcare system.

The association, while emphasising that a motivated medical workforce is vital to national progress.

Beyond the pressing issue of brain drain, the association highlights the broader challenges threatening industrial harmony in the health sector, which include insecurity, facing unsustainable workloads, burnout, and others.

The President of the association, Dr Anas Alhaji Idris, National President, stated yesterday at the NMA Secretariat, Abeokuta, as part of the communique issued after the 2025 AGM.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s security efforts, stressing that peace is foundational to a thriving healthcare environment, saying, “A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

Idris stated their demands of the association, among other things, are the immediate implementation of a revised salary scale and retention allowances for doctors to boost morale and curb migration.

Swift resolution of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), seen as critical to restoring trust and stability in the sector.

Comprehensive insurance coverage for doctors, a necessary shield against rising occupational hazards like insecurity and workplace violence, ensuring no family is left vulnerable.

“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and the Federal Ministry of Labour to urgently reconvene and resolve the Collective Bargaining Agreement without further delay. A functional and motivated medical workforce is indispensable to national development, and resolving the CBA is a critical step in restoring trust and stability in the health sector.”

The President further urges both federal and state governments to immediately enrol all doctors in a comprehensive insurance scheme as part of a broader welfare and retention policy.

“This is particularly necessary given the increasing occupational hazards, including insecurity, workplace violence, and exposure to infectious diseases. We insist that no doctor should work under conditions that leave their families vulnerable in the event of untimely deaths.”

Idisr also said, “Having carefully reviewed the prevailing conditions and challenges, the National Executive Council resolved as follows. The NEC strongly appeals to all.

“To tackle insecurity across the country. The restoration of security remains central to reversing the medical brain drain, stabilising healthcare delivery, and enabling doctors to work in a secure nation. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

“The Association remains open to partnership, dialogue, and collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to achieve a sustainable, equitable, and resilient health system for all Nigerians.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the welfare and professional growth of government-employed doctors, seeking collaboration with stakeholders to build a resilient health system.

Present at the conference were: Dr Aina Oluwafemi, Chief Protocol, Dr Ezekiel Ibrahim Ladan, Secretary General, Dr Anas Alhaji Idris, National President, Dr Abiodun Ajayi VP1, and others.