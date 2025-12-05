FG to revitalise 8,000 PHCs, scale up immunisation

The Federal Government has said that it is committed to revitalising no less than 8,000 primary health centres (PHCs) while also expanding the immunisation coverage under the 2024–2028 medium-term framework.

The Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, disclosed this on Thursday after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Salako, the framework will give priority to programmes that improve social welfare and nationwide healthcare access.

“Mr President is committed to human capital development as captured in this 2024–2028 MTF,” he said, explaining that more than 4,000 PHCs currently undergoing upgrades will be maintained alongside the additional facilities planned under the new framework.

“It means the revitalised 4,000 PHCs and the additional 8,000 on stream can be sustained,” Salako said, adding that the commitment to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund will help accelerate the process across Nigeria.

The minister added that the initiative fits into the Federal Government’s broader objective of reinforcing primary healthcare as the system’s foundation.

Speaking further, Salako said that the council’s approval guarantees the continuity of major immunisation programmes introduced in recent months.

“The commitment to fund immunisation from the MTF means we can scale up innovative programmes Mr. President has introduced,” he said, making reference to the ongoing rollout of the HPV vaccine, which he said had reached millions of girls.

“For example, the HPV introduction has seen over 40 million Nigerian children immunised,” he said, with Salako stating that the combined measles–rubella campaign would also receive wider implementation in the coming year.

“The novel combined rubella rollout, which reached nearly 30 million children, can be scaled up next year,” he said, while emphasising that the administration remains focused on policies that improve Nigerians’ quality of life.