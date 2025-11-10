FG urged to act fast as number of hearing-impaired Nigerians rises

The President of the Speech Pathologists and Audiologists Association of Nigeria (SPAAN), Prof. Julius Ademokoya, has raised alarm over the rising prevalence of hearing disorders in the country, revealing that about eight million Nigerians are currently living with hearing impairments.

He called on the Federal Government to take urgent action to address what he described as a growing public health emergency.

Ademokoya made the disclosure at the 2025 SPAAN Annual Conference held at the KAAF Auditorium, Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he noted that available statistics show that six out of every 1,000 children born in Nigeria suffer congenital hearing loss.

Many adults, he added, also contend with hearing and speech disorders resulting from accidents, drug abuse, illness, or genetic factors.

“Any untreated hearing problem constitutes a serious challenge not only to the individual but also to the family and the country at large,” he said.

He expressed concern that cultural misconceptions and low awareness continue to hinder early diagnosis and intervention, with many families delaying professional evaluation when children show signs of communication disorders.

“In our country, we believe that when a child is not talking, he will soon grow out of it. That belief is wrong. Many people suffer silently because they lack access to therapy and professional care,” he said.

Ademokoya warned that untreated communication disorders can escalate into mental health crises, contributing to drug abuse and, in some cases, suicide, as affected individuals struggle with isolation and frustration.

“Some individuals go into drug abuse because they have untreated speech or hearing problems. They are frustrated, and nobody helps them. These are serious issues the government must look into,” he cautioned.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Adetoun Agboola, urged parents not to hide children living with disabilities, emphasising that every child deserves education, assessment, and inclusion.

“Ekiti State is taking the lead in ensuring that all children, especially those with disabilities, are properly assessed before being placed in schools,” she said.

Earlier, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria, Prof. Rufai Ahmad, called for stronger collaboration between government, professional bodies, and families to enhance early intervention and preventive care.

“There must be cooperation between the government, associations, and parents if we are to develop sustainable preventive measures,” Ahmad noted.