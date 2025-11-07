FMC Keffi carries out open-heart surgeries on 18 patients

No fewer than 18 open-heart surgeries have been carried out on paediatric patients from across Nasarawa State, suffering from various heart conditions, over the past two years.

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, in the Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Dr. Yahaya Baba-Adamu, disclosed this in Lafia, the state capital, while speaking to journalists immediately after an Annual Lecture and Award Series organised by The Eyewitness Newspapers in the state.

The CMD, who was recognised as the Newspapers’ Icon of Public Service, 2025, appreciated the concerted efforts of paediatric surgeons, nurses, and other healthcare specialists at the health centre for the success achieved in improving the health of the 18 children.

While praising healthcare workers from other hospitals for joining forces with the FMC Keffi in conducting the surgeries, Baba-Adamu narrated that the ailments suffered by the patients included various anomalies within the heart, as well as straightforward and complex heart diseases.

His words, “Because we have upgraded our equipment, it was possible for us to open and operate not less than 18 children’s hearts. Open inside their hearts, operated on them and they are all alive.

“Frankly, this recognition would not have been possible without the selfless efforts of all staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi. The dedication of this award to me is for all the staff of the FMC, Keffi, with whom I am always very proud of what they do.

“Before now, there were several cases where, when you come to the FMC Keffi, you only had to be forwarded to Abuja for further treatment. Now, we are not just treating people in Keffi; we receive patients from as far as Benue and other surrounding states.”

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital affirmed that, regarding dialysis, kidney patients no longer need to travel to Abuja, as the FMC Keffi has been fully equipped to provide adequate care to such patients and work towards their recovery.

He maintained that the hospital had also established a new block called the Multi-Speciality Clinic, which is currently serving the interests of patients with ear, nose, throat, eye and dental issues.

“We have also made sure that patients who travel on the highway and get injured by accidents, who ordinarily were sent to Abuja, no longer have to go there. This is because our services have improved,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule explained that his administration recognises the media as a vital partner in promoting transparency, accountability, and civic engagement.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko, promised that his administration would have an unwavering commitment towards providing an enabling environment for journalists to operate freely and responsibly.

While applauding the Eyewitness Newspapers for its unwavering service to society, Sule explained that his administration had consistently engaged the media as a bridge between the people and the government, thereby encouraging open dialogue, constructive criticism, and factual reporting.

Earlier, the Guest Speaker and former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Timothy Anjide, explained that Sule’s administration had focused on education reform, youth employment and empowerment, technical skills development, and ensuring that the people are equipped for the modern economy.

Speaking at the event, one of the awardees; a former Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, represented by former Majority Leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Abdulhameed Kwara, appreciated the publisher and staff of Eyewitness Newspapers for recognising his contributions to humanitarian services for the citizens.

On his part, Donatus Nadi, the publisher of The Eyewitness Newspapers, thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule and other stakeholders for their regular support of the organisation, which has enabled it to succeed in its various activities in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to representatives of Governor Abdullahi Sule; Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd); former Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, John Attah; Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, among others.