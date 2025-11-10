Lagos rolls out polio campaign

The Lagos State Government, through the State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and other implementing partners, has commenced a statewide Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) campaign.

The exercise follows the detection of an orphan circulating Variant Poliovirus Type 2 (cVPV2) in Makoko, under Lagos Mainland Local Council.

The outbreak response began on Saturday, November 8, as part of national and state efforts to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect every child from the risk of paralysis.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, routine environmental surveillance had earlier detected the orphan cVPV2 strain, indicating possible ongoing transmission in samples collected from the densely populated riverine community of Makoko.

Mustafa stressed the urgency of implementing a rapid and comprehensive response to boost population immunity and prevent further spread of the virus.

To safeguard children’s lives, the Lagos State Government will conduct two intensive rounds of house-to-house vaccination campaigns across all 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

The campaign targets all children under five years of age, regardless of their previous vaccination status, to ensure that every eligible child is protected.

Each child will receive two drops of the novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2), which has been certified safe and effective by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the WHO.

Mustafa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every child in Lagos.

He said, “Our goal is to ensure that every eligible child in Lagos receives the polio vaccine and remains protected from paralysis. The detection of this virus is a reminder that polio remains a threat until it is completely eradicated. We urge all parents, caregivers, and community leaders to open their doors to health workers and cooperate fully with the vaccination teams.”

According to him, the state has strengthened its surveillance, vaccine logistics, and risk communication systems to ensure a smooth and effective campaign.

Mustafa assured that the vaccine had passed all required safety and quality tests and would be provided at no cost. Health workers, he said, had been adequately trained on vaccine administration, cold chain management, and adverse event monitoring to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

The Lagos State Government urged all parents, guardians, and residents to ensure that every child under five receives the two drops of the polio vaccine during the campaign.

Full cooperation from households and communities, it said, is essential to keep Lagos polio-free and safeguard the health of future generations.