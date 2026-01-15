Lassa fever killed 215 Nigerians in 2025 — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says Lassa fever claimed 215 lives across the country in 2025, with the case fatality rate (CFR) rising to 18.7 per cent, compared with 16.3 per cent recorded in the same period in 2024.

The agency disclosed this in its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 52 (December 22–28, 2025), published on its official website.

According to the report, Nigeria recorded 1,148 confirmed cases out of 9,389 suspected cases during the year, with 22 states and 107 local government areas affected.

The NCDC noted that although the number of suspected and confirmed cases declined compared to 2024, the higher fatality rate remained a major concern.

“In week 52 alone, 27 new confirmed cases and nine deaths were reported across Bauchi, Ondo, Ebonyi, Taraba and Nasarawa states,” the agency said.

It added that the increase from 21 confirmed cases recorded in the previous week indicated sustained transmission in known hotspot areas.

The report showed that four states—Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Taraba—accounted for 89 per cent of all confirmed cases nationwide. Ondo State recorded 35 per cent of cases, followed by Bauchi with 26 per cent, Edo with 16 per cent and Taraba with 12 per cent.

On demographics, the NCDC said young adults aged 21 to 30 years were the most affected. Confirmed cases ranged from one to 96 years, with a median age of 30 years. The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases was 1:0.8.

The agency attributed the rising fatality rate mainly to late presentation at health facilities, poor health-seeking behaviour and the high cost of treatment, particularly in high-burden communities. Poor environmental sanitation and low awareness were also identified as factors sustaining transmission.

The NCDC said it had intensified response efforts through a multi-partner and multi-sectoral approach, including the deployment of 10 National Rapid Response Teams to affected states.

Other interventions included training healthcare workers, strengthening infection prevention and control measures, distribution of Ribavirin, personal protective equipment and other response commodities, as well as expanded risk communication and community engagement activities.

It noted that no new healthcare worker infection was recorded in week 52, attributing this to improved compliance with infection prevention and control measures in treatment centres.

The agency urged states to sustain year-round community engagement on Lassa fever prevention as the country prepared for a new outbreak season. It also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion, ensure timely referral and treatment of suspected cases, and called on partners to continue strengthening state capacity for outbreak prevention and response.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness transmitted mainly through contact with food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rodents. Human-to-human transmission can also occur through contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons.

While cases are recorded throughout the year, transmission is usually higher during the dry season. Symptoms range from fever, weakness and headache to vomiting, diarrhoea, bleeding and organ complications in severe cases.

The NCDC advised the public to maintain good hygiene, store food properly, keep homes rodent-free and seek early medical attention if symptoms develop.