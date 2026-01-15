Nurses, midwives reject proposed health insurance deduction in Oyo State

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Oyo State Council has rejected the proposed 7.5 per cent deduction from the salaries of nurses and midwives for the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme.

In a statement signed by the council’s Chairman, Adeleke Olugbade, and Secretary, Aina Emmanuel, the association said the move would place an additional financial burden on its members, who are already facing economic challenges.

NANNM described the timing of the proposed deduction as inappropriate and emphasised that it could exacerbate the financial difficulties of healthcare workers across the state.

The association argued that the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme should retain the previously deducted amount without any increase, to avoid further straining the salaries of nurses and midwives.

While rejecting the proposed increase, the council commended the Governor of Oyo State for ensuring the prompt payment of salaries to workers and for the infrastructural development being carried out across the state. NANNM noted that such efforts had positively impacted the lives of healthcare workers and the general public.

The group further appealed to the state government to be vigilant about any agency plans that might impose heavy financial obligations on workers. Olugbade stressed the importance of protecting employees from policies that could negatively affect their livelihoods, especially during difficult economic times.

NANNM also highlighted the broader implications of financial pressures on healthcare workers, warning that excessive deductions could undermine staff morale and affect the quality of healthcare delivery in the state. They maintained that the welfare of nurses and midwives should be a key consideration in all policy decisions affecting their salaries.

Also, the council reiterated its call for the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme to maintain the current salary deductions without any increase. NANNM urged the government to continue prioritising the well-being of healthcare workers, stressing that employee welfare is central to sustaining an effective and motivated health workforce across Oyo State.