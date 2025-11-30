Over 600 receive free surgical care in Niger

The Sani Bello Foundation, in partnership with the Graceland Health Care Development Foundation, has provided free surgical care to more than 600 Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnicity, religion or cultural background. The initiative was unveiled on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at the General Hospital Kontagora.

Speaking at the launch, the Vice-Chairman of the Sani Bello Foundation, Dr. Usman Sani Bello, said the foundation has consistently supported the vulnerable in society through its annual medical outreach programmes. He explained that the drive behind the free surgical care is to assist humanity.

“We realised that this year, if we don’t act, the people who have been waiting for the whole year would have to wait until next year. So we assembled the medical team and today we have conducted several surgeries,” Dr. Bello said.

Dr. Bello also addressed the nutritional support provided to children during the outreach, stating that many were admitted and given high-protein diets to improve their health. “If Nigerians would walk around with a biscuit or granut in their pockets and give it to vulnerable children, we can all make a difference,” he said.

The 2025 free surgical care outreach recorded 2,340 screenings, 648 surgeries, 1,704 drug dispenses, and 600 prescriptions for glasses.

Dr. Zakari Ikani, Director-General of the Sani Bello Foundation, noted that dental cases were included in the programme for the first time this year, increasing the target from the usual 450 beneficiaries to over 600. “Even with the security challenges and fairs, God has helped us, and this is what we have achieved so far,” he said.

Dr. Ikani also highlighted that the foundation provides scholarships, financial support to trainees, general medical services, and vocational training throughout the year. Beneficiaries for the free surgical care were selected through screening processes advertised via handbills, media adverts, and the foundation’s website. “Ninety-nine per cent of the beneficiaries we do not know personally. Some travelled from Lagos, Akure, Ilorin and Edo State to register and receive care,” he said.

Chairman of the Graceland Health Care Development Foundation, Dr. Thord I. Dogo, stated that over 2,000 patients were screened, although the number ultimately increased. He enumerated the surgeries conducted, including fibroid removal, appendectomies, cataract extractions, and treatment for vaginal conditions. Some cases were referred to other facilities due to complexity.

Dr. Dogo added, “Without God and the Sani Bello Foundation, some patients could have died from their illnesses. Certain surgeries can cost over N1 million, N500,000 or N200,000, but the Sani Bello Foundation provides these services free of charge.”

Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the foundation and its founder, Col. Sani Bello (Rtd), for the humanitarian gesture, praying for his continued blessing and relief from their ailments.