Pharmacists can operate in house, no law stops them -ACPN

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) said national health laws permit pharmacies to include laboratory units and conduct approved point-of-care tests, inhouse, provided they are duly registered and regulated.

Reacting to recent comments by the President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Casmir Ifeanyi, who alleged that some pharmacies were unlawfully conducting medical tests, the ACPN described the remarks as misleading and capable of straining professional relations in the health sector.

“There is no law in Nigeria that prohibits interested stakeholders from registering laboratory facilities as part of an in-house pharmacy, hospital facility, or as stand-alone medical laboratories,” ACPN National Chairman Ambrose Ezeh said in a statement. “Registered community pharmacies that do not register laboratories are certainly not encouraged by the association to engage in unlawful practice.”

Ezeh said the position of the pharmacists’ body was anchored on existing legal frameworks, including the National Health Act 2014, which recognises pharmacies as health facilities in Nigeria. He added that some pharmacies had lawfully incorporated laboratory services in line with regulatory requirements.

The ACPN also rejected suggestions that pharmacies should not carry out point-of-care testing, noting that such practices are endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH).

According to the association, the ministry encourages the use of rapid diagnostic test kits in pharmacies, particularly for malaria, before dispensing antimalarial drugs.

“The FMOH has directed that pharmacy facilities use rapid diagnostic tests to confirm malaria infections before Artemisinin-based Combination Therapies are dispensed, in line with the National Malaria Policy,” Ezeh said.

He argued that the approach protects patients from unnecessary drug use and helps curb drug resistance, especially in malaria, which accounts for more than 65 percent of clinical visits in Nigeria.

The dispute comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of healthcare facilities across the country. In recent months, authorities in Lagos and other states have shut down several illegal and substandard pharmacies and patent medicine stores as part of efforts to sanitise the health sector.

Nigeria’s health regulators have also been under pressure to improve coordination among professional bodies, as rising healthcare costs and disease burdens place additional strain on the system. Analysts say clearer role definitions and adherence to existing laws could reduce professional conflicts and improve service delivery.

The ACPN said it remained committed to lawful practice and collaboration with other health professionals, stressing that patient safety and public health must remain the priority.

“We respect other professionals in the health sector and expect the same in return,” Ezeh said, adding that pharmacies would continue to operate within the limits of the law while supporting national health objectives.