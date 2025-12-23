Pollution: LASEPA issues three-day ultimatum to Ikorodu steel firms

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has issued a three-day ultimatum to iron and steel companies operating within the Ikorodu Industrial Corridor, particularly in Odogunyan, over persistent environmental violations.

The ultimatum followed an extensive monitoring and enforcement exercise conducted by the agency, which revealed widespread noncompliance with environmental regulations by several firms in the area.

According to LASEPA, the affected companies were found to be operating without effective air pollution control measures, failing to install effluent treatment plants, and neglecting to construct buffer walls around scrap metal yards. The agency also noted continued disregard for earlier compliance directives issued to the companies.

The companies named in the enforcement action are Top Steel Nigeria Limited, Germini Steel Nigeria Limited, Pulkit Alloy Nigeria Limited, LandCraft Steel Nigeria Limited, African Steel Nigeria Limited, and SunFlag Steel Nigeria Limited.

LASEPA disclosed that the firms have all signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) committing to comply fully with environmental regulations within the next three days. The agency warned that failure to meet the deadline would result in the application of appropriate sanctions.

The ultimatum is in line with resolutions reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held on December 2, 2025, between the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, and operators of iron and steel companies in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

The meeting was convened following growing concerns from residents over worsening air quality and environmental degradation linked to industrial activities in the corridor.

Briefing journalists on the enforcement exercise, Dr Ajayi said LASEPA’s real-time environmental monitoring systems recorded consistently high levels of air pollution in the area.

He explained that the data showed elevated concentrations of particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen and sulphur compounds, pollutants known to pose serious risks to human health and the environment.

According to him, prolonged exposure to such pollutants can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, reduce overall quality of life for residents and contribute to long-term environmental damage. He stressed that the agency could no longer overlook practices that endanger public health.

Dr Ajayi said that following the findings, LASEPA directed the affected companies to immediately suspend operations that could cause pollution and to commence urgent remedial actions.

He explained that the three-day grace period granted to the firms is strictly for installing appropriate pollution control technologies, including air pollution abatement systems and effluent treatment plants, as well as implementing other required environmental safeguards.

He warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe would attract strict enforcement measures. These, he said, include the sealing of facilities and the imposition of heavy fines, in line with the polluter-pays principle enshrined in environmental laws and regulations.

While acknowledging the role of the iron and steel sector in economic development and job creation, Dr Ajayi emphasised that economic considerations cannot come at the expense of public health and environmental safety. He stated that companies operating in Lagos must take responsibility for the environmental impact of their activities and ensure full compliance with regulations before resuming production.

“The protection of lives, property and the environment remains our primary mandate,” he said, adding that industries must operate responsibly and sustainably within the law.

The General Manager further assured residents of Ikorodu and surrounding communities that LASEPA will intensify surveillance across industrial corridors in Lagos State. He said the agency will rely on continuous on-site inspections, enforcement patrols and live air quality monitoring devices to detect violations early and prevent a recurrence of environmental infractions.

He added that LASEPA remains committed to working with stakeholders, including industry operators and host communities, to promote cleaner production practices and ensure a safer and healthier environment for all Lagos residents.