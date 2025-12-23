Don wants Nigeria’s Intellectual Property system overhauled

Professor Wole Adedeji of the Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has called for urgent reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s Intellectual Property (IP) system to adequately respond to evolving challenges in today’s digital environment.

He made the call while delivering a lecture titled, ‘Efficacy of the Current Nigerian Intellectual Property System in Today’s Digital World’, at the occasion of the 60th birthday celebration of a legal practitioner, Mr Akeem Aponmade.

Represented by Dr Enobong Ogundari, Adedeji said IP protection has become increasingly complex due to rapid technological advancements, global connectivity and the borderless nature of digital platforms.

He noted that while IP rights are designed to protect creativity and innovation, digital transformation has introduced both opportunities and unprecedented risks for creators and industries.

Adedeji described digital technology as a “bittersweet experience” for the global IP community. He listed positive transformations brought by digital advancements to include access to vast information resources, enhanced communication, and ease of modifying and reproducing creative works.

Noting that digital distribution channels, improved reproduction quality and innovative licensing models have created new revenue streams for creators, Adedeji, however, stressed that the negative effects of digitalisation are equally significant.

He pointed out that the ease of copying and sharing digital content without authorisation has fuelled widespread piracy.

“Digital platforms provide an almost uncontrollable distribution system that undermines the integrity of copyright protection”, he said.

On Nigeria’s legal framework, Adedeji identified several gaps hindering the effectiveness of the IP system. One major challenge, he said, is the country’s absence from key international and regional IP bodies such as the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO), the African Intellectual Property Organisation (OAPI) and treaty systems, including the International Patent Cooperation Union and the Patent Cooperation Treaty.

According to him, joining and domesticating such treaties will strengthen the IP regime, enhance cross-border recognition of rights and improve protection for Nigerian creators.

Adedeji also lamented the low level of IP awareness in the country and tasked government agencies, particularly the National Orientation Agency (NOA), with a nationwide sensitisation campaign to educate citizens on the importance of respecting creative works and observing ethical behaviour online.

He said such knowledge will promote a culture of creativity, innovation and respect for IP.

To empower creators, Adedeji recommended the provision of affordable legal services, simplified registration processes and guidance on licensing and monetisation strategies. He stressed that supporting rights owners to enforce their claims will strengthen the creative economy.

He also called for institutional reforms, especially on administrative bottlenecks in the Trademarks, Patents and Designs Registry.

He said a more proactive enforcement attitude by rights owners, policy-driven reforms and public enlightenment will ensure that IP rights are preserved for future generations.

“Nigeria must act urgently because the challenges of the digital world will only intensify. But with the right measures, the country can protect creators, attract investment and strengthen its innovation ecosystem”, Adedeji said