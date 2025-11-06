Valid Concert 2025…Legends and legacy knocks at door

Preparations are at crescendo as countdown begins for a musical extravaganza as the Valid Concert returns for its highly anticipated 2025 edition, themed “Legends and Legacy”.

Building on the success of its past editions, this year’s fiesta, the 4th edition, promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it is set to bridge the generational gap in the Nigerian entertainment industry, showcasing the legend who paved the way and the new generation of artistes who are redefining the industry.

Schedule to hold on December 11, at Eridan Space, Awolowo Road, Ikeja, the concert according to the organisers, Valid Entertainment, assures will be a night of unbridled energy, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

With its signature blend of African rhythms, captivating visuals, and high-energy performances, this year’s event is shaping up to be one for the books, as fans are expecting a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with performances from some of the industry’s most iconic acts.



The lineup includes legends, Wasiu Omogbolahan Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate; Daddy Showkey, Akande Abolore (9ice), and DJ Jimmy Jatt, alongside new-generation acts like QDOT, Small Doctor, Sound Boy, Danny S, Junior Boy, DJ Kaywise, and Barry Jhay.

Since its inception, Valid Concert has consistently delivered electrifying performances that have left fans in awe. From the iconic 2016 edition, which featured a star-studded lineup including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Seyi Shay, to the 2020 edition, which saw Davido and Kizz Daniel thrilling the crowd, each edition has set the stage ablaze.

Speaking about the concert, the Chief Executive Officer of Khoded Entertainment, Tiamiyu Hammed Olawale, better known as DJ Khoded or The Vaild Boy said, “Valid Concert is more than just a musical event; it’s a celebration of Nigerian entertainment’s rich history and its future. By bringing together the best of both worlds, we are creating a platform for intergenerational connection and appreciation.”

“We are thrilled to present this year’s edition of ‘Valid Concert’, which promises to be an unforgettable experience. Our theme, ‘Legends and Legacy’, is a testament to the industry’s resilience and creativity. We are honoured to have such an incredible lineup of artistes and can’t wait to see you all there!” he added.