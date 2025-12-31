Olubunmi Tunji Ojo: Clear vision, mission accomplished

Most Nigerians entered 2025 with palpable anxiety and uncertainty about the performance of the nation’s economy and institutions. This was largely due to the economic reforms embarked upon by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu–led administration.

In line with the policy thrust of the present administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Mr. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, initiated several reforms pivotal to strengthening public safety and national homeland security.

As with most government reform efforts and policy pronouncements by public institutions, these initiatives were initially greeted with widespread skepticism and apprehension among Nigerians. It was at this point that purposeful, visionary, and results-driven leadership became crucial.

Today, Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation, religion, or economic status are united in their verdict: the reforms are effective and delivering results. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo undoubtedly deserves the accolades he continues to receive.

He is determined to give his best and leave a lasting legacy one that posterity will judge kindly. History remembers individuals not by their faces, but by their deeds, just as we remember figures like Shakespeare and Alexander the Great for their enduring impact.

One of the earliest validations of the reforms in the Ministry of Interior under Ojo is the hitch-free recruitment exercise across the various paramilitary agencies under the ministry. For the first time in many years, the integrity of the recruitment process was not questioned. Equally noteworthy is the absence of stampedes and the tragic loss of lives that had, in the past, marred such exercises.

In furtherance of his reform-driven leadership, the minister oversaw the rehabilitation and upgrade of several correctional centres across the country. Before these interventions, many facilities lacked decent locker rooms for correctional officers and proper processing areas for inmates. The makeshift facilities exposed officers to significant risks and hazards, which have now been largely eliminated through these upgrades.

To enhance effective communication within the Federal Fire Service particularly during emergency responses where they are often the first and sometimes the only responders the minister facilitated the procurement and large-scale distribution of two-way radios for the service.

Previously, Nigerians in the diaspora endured severe hardship and exploitation while applying for new passports, renewals, or reissuance. To address this challenge, the Honourable Minister supervised the establishment of e-passport facilities at selected Nigerian embassies in Italy, Spain, Greece, Austria, and Switzerland.

The promotion of a seamless Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC) process has led to a significant increase in the number of documented expatriates in Nigeria. This has strengthened the country’s database for this category of residents and enhanced homeland and border security. This achievement was made possible through the launch and activation of a comprehensive digital platform dedicated to this purpose.

Additionally, there is now a functional monitoring and evaluation system within the minister’s office that provides real-time information on activities at the nation’s entry points and on immigration-related matters.

Ojo has been able to achieve these remarkable milestones because he possesses a clear vision, strong resolve, and a deep understanding of Nigerians’ expectations. He also fully appreciates how critical his success is to the overall objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Saka is a public affairs and policy analyst.