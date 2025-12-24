AFCON 2025: Davido wins $96,000 after Super Eagles beat Tanzania

Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recorded a financial win following Nigeria’s opening victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ahead of the Super Eagles’ Group C match against Tanzania on Tuesday, the singer placed a $25,000 bet that both teams would score during the encounter.

He later shared a screenshot of the betting slip on his X page with the caption, “Let’s get this W Nigeria.”

The prediction proved correct on Tuesday night in Fes, Morocco, as Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2 to 1, earning Davido a payout of $96,564, estimated at about N140 million.

Nigeria took the lead via Ajayi’s header 1-0. Tanzania equalised early in the second half, 1-1, before Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead, 2-1

The victory gave Nigeria a start to their campaign and improved their chances in Group C as they pursue a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.

This is not the first time Davido has publicly supported the Super Eagles with a high-value wager.

Before Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon, he staked $10,000 on a Super Eagles victory and both teams to score. Nigeria lost the match, and the bet was unsuccessful.

The Super Eagles will face their next Group C opponents as they aim to build on their opening win and secure early qualification for the knockout stage.

Davido’s win comes days after the 33-year-old singer featured at the opening ceremony of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, where he joined global music stars at the tournament’s kick-off event.

Moments before hosts Morocco faced Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Davido led the ceremony’s flagship performance titled Le Show, alongside French Montana and Moroccan producer RedOne.

The performance ranked among the most visually striking opening moments in AFCON history, blending music, light and movement in a carefully choreographed display aimed at a global television audience beyond Africa.

Davido appeared as one of Africa’s most influential music figures of the modern era, reflecting the continent’s growing cultural presence on the world stage.

As described by the Confederation of African Football, “the Nigerian Afrobeats star has helped carry African music onto the world’s biggest stages, with a sound associated with celebration, confidence and continental pride, qualities CAF believes mirror the spirit of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

French Montana, who was born in Morocco and raised in the United States, also performed, with his appearance highlighting Morocco’s position as host and its cultural links between Africa and the wider world.

Completing the trio was RedOne, the Moroccan-born producer whose work has shaped global pop music across continents.