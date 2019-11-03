BBNaija’s Khafi To Go Back To London Police Job

After defying her bosses to feature on the Season Four of Big Brother Naija, Khafi Kareem is willing to go back to her job as a policewoman in London.

Khafi returned to the United Kingdom last week, weeks after the reality show ended.

Regardless of the drama her appearance on the show caused and the fame she’s attained since then, Khafi said she is happy being a policewoman and will return to “keeping London safer.”

“Work has been really great, we’ve been speaking and communicating, they asked me when I’d be coming back to work,” Mirror UK quoted Khafi as saying in an interview.

“I’m not sure when I’m going to go back yet – I want to get back as soon as possible, I’m passionate about keeping London safer.”

The London Met Police was embarrassed when Khafi, a poster girl for the police, and her beau in the Big Brother House Ekpata Gedoni were filmed in a compromising position. Viewers claimed they had sex on camera. But the two and other contestants said they did not.

She, however, confirm they are in a relationship and described Gedoni as a “special someone” in an Instagram post on Saturday.

A Met Police spokesperson said Khafi applied to appear on the show but was permitted. Her prior application to proceed on unpaid leave was for three months, however, approved. This enabled her to appear on BBNaija Season Four.

“Prior to the refused request in relation to the show, the officer had asked for a period of unpaid leave for an unrelated reason. This was authorised.”

But Khafi said she tried as much as possible to get the necessary permission before she left for Nigeria.

“I started to ask work what is the procedure, what would I do, I thought I might actually get into the show.

“I wanted to do everything by the book even though I didn’t know if I was in the show or not.

“I was told to go down different avenues – first the Director of Communications – I was being told to ask different people.

“I spoke to as many people as I was told to. I was told to go to my commander, I explained the situation, I told him I wanted time off – three months off of work and the reason was because I might get on Big Brother.”

