Beaches you can visit this December in Lagos

For many people, spending a day at the beach is one of the highlights of visiting Lagos, especially in December—the sound of waves, good music, and chilled drinks. Beaches in Lagos have always been the go-to spots for relaxation, social events, and parties.

But when news broke that some of the popular beaches like Landmark, The Good Beach, and Oniru Beach were being demolished to make way for the new Lagos–Calabar coastal road,Lagos–Calabar coastal road, it left many beachgoers heartbroken.

The demolitions sparked conversations about what Lagos would feel like without its bustling beach scene. However, Lagosians are known for being resilient — and thankfully, several other beaches are still standing, offering just as much fun, beauty, and vibe as the demolished ones.

So, worry no more. If you’re in Lagos this December and looking to enjoy the beachfront, here are five beaches you should check out.

Sol by Box (Elegushi)

It was once along the Oniru coastal line. Sol by Box, one of Lagos’ favourite beach hangout spots, before its original location was demolished. But the good news is, it’s back — now relocated to Elegushi! The beach maintains its clean, nice aesthetic, with bamboo cabanas, great cocktails, and an energetic crowd. Whether you’re visiting for a party or a relaxing evening by the ocean, Sol by Box gives you that blend of luxury and fun.

2. Wave Beach (Okun-Ajah)

If you’re looking for a beautiful blend of calm and excitement, Wave Beach is your spot. It is located along Okun-Ajah, the beach offers a peaceful escape with a clean environment, great food, and regular themed events. It’s also one of the more family-friendly options for people who prefer a laid-back yet lively beach experience.

3. Kyma Beach (Elegushi)

Kayma Beach is one of the latest additions to Lagos’ beach scene. Situated in Elegushi, it’s known for its elegant decor, soft sands, and a mix of serene and party atmospheres depending on the time of day. Whether you’re coming for a chill brunch or night-time groove, Kayma promises a stylish beachfront experience.

4. Tarkwa Bay Beach (Near Lagos Island)

Accessible only by boat from Marina or Victoria Island, Tarkwa Bay is a classic Lagos gem. It’s perfect for people who love the idea of an “island within an island.” The beach offers a mix of water sports, food vendors, and a peaceful escape from city noise. Despite past challenges with cleanup and relocation efforts, Tarkwa Bay remains one of the most authentic beach experiences in Lagos.

5. Eleko Beach (Lekki–Epe Expressway)

If you are looking for a more natural, less commercialised option, Eleko is your best bet. It’s ideal for group picnics, family outings, or anyone wanting to take a break from the crowded city vibe. You can rent a private hut, enjoy grilled seafood, and take long peaceful walks along the shoreline.

So, even though some of Lagos’ favourite beaches are gone, the fun isn’t gone. These spots prove that the spirit of the Lagos beachfront is still very much alive this December.