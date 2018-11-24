 
The Guardian
Blac Chyna Arrives Nigeria, Reacts To Nigerian Jollof

By Akinwale Akinyoade 24 November 2018   |   3:55 pm

Reality TV star and former exotic dancer, Blac Chyna is in Nigeria to launch her Whitenicious face cream in partnership with Dencia.

The curvaceous model is already getting the Nigerian treatment as she has taken to her Instagram story to testify about the goodness of Nigerian Jollof.

She shared a photo of her jollof on her Instagram story, writing,

“Nigerian jollof is so bomb.”

