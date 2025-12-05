Cancer patient rejects blood transfusion after N30m donations, cites faith

Online personality and personal shopper, Esther Mensah, better known as Auntie Esther or the Pepper Girl, has stirred nationwide reactions after rejecting blood transfusion recommended for her cancer treatment.

This comes despite millions of naira already donated by Nigerians to support her medical care.

The backlash intensified on Friday, when fresh updates on her condition surfaced on X, only days after a massive crowdfunding effort rallied support for her battle with breast and armpit cancer.

According to information shared by the coordinator of her fundraising campaign, doctors advised a transfusion before chemotherapy could begin. Still, she declined due to her religious beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness.

Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) wrote, “The latest update is that she is responding to care… Her blood levels are being optimized for the next phase of care.”

Thanks to you all that have been supportive with donation and care for Aunty Esther 🙏🏾 Latest update is that she is responding to care. Her blood levels are being optimized for the next phase of care. She was offered the option of blood transfusion before she can begin chemo,… https://t.co/plBhQpirkK — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) December 4, 2025

He confirmed that doctors offered her a blood transfusion before starting chemotherapy but added,

“She was offered the option of blood transfusion before she can begin chemo, but she declined due to her faith. She is a Jehovah’s Witness and thus, opting for other alternatives.”

He also noted the financial and medical implications, writing, “Though it will take longer and cost more, we have to respect her religious belief.”

Auntie Esther later addressed the issue herself writing“Doc tell @auntymuse_, myself and my husband the results. Nah my breast and armpit the cancer dey.”

On the transfusion debate, she stood firm, insisting, “Doc say she want to start chemotherapy but I go take the injection… I and my family choose the Injection and food dat go boost my blood.”

Doc accept my decision, and she say she go follow me but nah small small e go reach when I go start the chemo. I will be on treatment to boost the blood count and chemo will start. I appreciate everybody

Thank you @Wizard10 and @the_beardedsina. I am getting better God bless — Auntieesther pepper girl 🍅 🌶market shopper (@MensahOmolola) December 4, 2025



Her stance immediately divided Nigerians.

Medical experts and many donors argued that rejecting a transfusion in a cancer case is dangerous and could delay life-saving treatment.

Some supporters who contributed to the pool, reportedly over ₦30m, expressed disappointment that her religious position was not disclosed from the start, questioning whether their donations would now be stretched on slower and more expensive alternatives.

Others insisted she has the right to choose how she wants to receive treatment, no matter the public opinion. This group praised Sir Dickson for handling the situation with transparency while urging Nigerians to respect her decision.

Still, the incident revived a bigger question about medical crowdfunding in Nigeria: When thousands donate to save a life, do they deserve a say in the treatment plan? Many argue that while the body belongs to the patient, the money came from the public, raising concerns about accountability.

The drama has also drawn attention to “bloodless medicine,” a method used for Jehovah’s Witness patients involving EPO injections, iron therapy and special diets to build blood levels without transfusion. Doctors warn that these treatments work slowly, a risky route for aggressive cancers.

Auntie Esther first gained visibility in 2023 when she promoted her personal shopping business under almost every trending post on Twitter, a move that earned her both criticism and admiration