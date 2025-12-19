Celebrity separations, divorces that happened in 2025

Beyond the red carpets and happy social media posts, the Nigerian entertainment industry experienced changes due to separations that happened and divorces announced in 2025 .

From the end of long-term marriages to unexpected breakups.

Here is a look at the celebrity separations that happened in 2025

2Baba Innocent Idibia & Annie Macaulay

In January 2025, music legend Innocent “2Baba” Idibia announced his separation from his wife of 13 years, Annie Idibia. While the news was not entirely surprising, given the long-running public drama around their marriage, the union finally appeared to reach a breaking point in 2025

2Baba took to social media to clarify that he and Annie had been separated for some time before officially filing for divorce.

He said he would release a statement to share his side of the story and address the press, noting that although his personal life is private, he felt the need to speak out for the sake of his fans.

As expected, the post sparked widespread online reactions. While some fans hoped the announcement was a “misunderstanding,” others felt the separation was “long overdue.”

Nkechi Blessing &Xxssive

The relationship between Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and social media personality Eseoghene Obire, popularly known as Xxssive, drew attention within the Nigerian entertainment scene.

After weeks of rumours and online speculation, Nkechi Blessing confirmed the end of the relationship in May 2025. In a series of Instagram posts, she announced that she was “single and unavailable,” explaining that the breakup had actually happened much earlier, as she had been single since the end of 2024.

Unlike her highly publicised split from politician Opeyemi Falegan, the actress described her separation from Xxssive as peaceful, noting that there was “no bad blood” between them and that they remained on good terms.

Destalker

In July 2025, the award-winning Nigerian comedian Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, publicly confirmed the end of his marriage.

The announcement came during an interview with content creator Timi Agbaje, where the comedian shared details about the dissolution of his union.

Destalker revealed that his marriage lasted for three years. He noted that the relationship moved quite quickly at the start, as he and his partner dated for only six months before deciding to marry.

The comedian explained irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the divorce. During the interview, he also admitted that he had not been “100% faithful” during the marriage, though he clarified that his ex-wife had never caught him cheating.

Despite the end of the marriage, Destalker emphasized his current state of peace and happiness.

He said, “I am happy. I’ve a happy home. I was married but not anymore. Marriage is not a criteria for a happy home.”

He also confirmed that the marriage did not produce any children. The comedian also revealed that he is not currently interested in pursuing a new romantic relationships, choosing instead to focus on his career and personal peace.

Frank Edoho & Sandra Onyenucheya

In June 2025, media personality broadcaster and television host Frank Edoho officially confirmed the end of his second marriage to Sandra Onyenucheya.

The announcement came during his appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast, where the former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire shared and reflected on his personal life.

Frank disclosed that he and Sandra have separated, bringing it to the end of their union which began with their marriage in 2014.

During the interview, he said”Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess,” noting that while he gave his best to both of his marriages with reference to his first marriage, they ultimately did not work out.

He explained that finding the love of your life is different from finding a soulmate, saying that while there was love, the deeper connection was missing. He also said no one should be blamed for falling out of love.

He shared that he now focuses on finding happiness within himself rather than basing his fulfillment on a relationship, advising others to maintain their individuality even when married.

Regina and Ned Nwoko’s separation

In 2025, the highly publicized relationship between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko reached its breaking point.

The separation caused by a series of public accusations.

Regina Daniels accused her husband of domestic violence in a viral video, claiming she could “no longer stand the violence.”

Ned Nwoko denied the violence claims and instead alleged that his wife struggled with substance abuse and required rehabilitation for her well-being.

Regina accused the senator of trying to isolate her from her loved ones and seizing her phones to prevent communication with her family.

As of December 2025, the conflict has shifted toward a intense custody battle over their two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

In December 2025, Regina Daniels shared an emotional video call with her children, revealing that she had been separated from them since mid-November. She expressed deep pain, stating, “no mother can be at peace while separated from her children.”

Senator Nwoko released a statement via his communication team, asserting that the restriction on Regina’s access to the children is tied to a court ruling.

According to the senator, the court directed that Regina must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access can be restored.

Sabinus & Ciana Chapman

In early December 2025, the popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Ejekwu popularly known as Sabinus confirmed that his marriage to Ciana Chapman has ended.

During a TikTok live stream on December 3, 2025, he addressed the long circulating rumours about his marital issues, including allegations of domestic violence and infidelity, Sabinus said, “I’m not married.

My marriage ended peacefully. The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine.”

The confirmation came after months of speculation about the comedian’s marital status, despite previous denials by both parties.