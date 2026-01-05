Chiney Ogwumike and Queens of the Continent Host the “House of Champions” Intimate Evening Honoring Africa’s Rising Champions

Queens of the Continent, founded by former WNBA 2x All-Star Chiney Ogwumike, recently hosted an exclusive private dinner tagged “House of Champions” to celebrate the champions shaping the next generation across sports, music, politics, and entertainment.

The evening, co-hosted with sports and media executive Sandra Oboh of Just Media, brought together some of Africa’s most inspiring leaders for a night of connection, purpose, and possibility.

The dinner also marked a celebration of the impact already being made. Since the inception of the Queens of the Continent foundation, Chiney has successfully led basketball camps and leadership conferences that have mentored and trained over a hundred young athletes and sports professionals.

Just Media equally highlighted its growing slate of film projects spotlighting Nigerian sporting icons, including Nigerian track and field global superstar, Tobi Amusan, reinforcing a shared commitment to telling powerful African stories.

“My foundation, QOC, is all about creating winning opportunities for young girls to be able to pursue their dreams,” said Ogwumike, Founder of Queens of the Continent.

“I have been so abundantly blessed for having the best of both worlds; being born and raised in the United States but I have full 100% Naija blood and that combination has been super powerful. I’m using this platform to further re-enforce my commitment to the cause.”

Presented by culinary entertainer Tolulope Eros, The Billionaire Chef, the evening was designed to spark meaningful partnerships for future philanthropy.

Guests in attendance included Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; chess advocate Tunde Onakoya; entrepreneur Ifeanyi Nwune; financial analyst David Adefeso; Chioma Omeruah, alongside other notable leaders.

With more gatherings planned for the year 2026, Queens of the Continent and Just Media are looking ahead to hosting even more moments that bring Africa’s brightest minds together to build, give back, and spark conversations around the initiatives.

Founded in 2024 by Ogwumike, Queens of the Continent Foundation is dedicated to empowering the next generation of female leaders across Africa and the diaspora through sport, creating access, confidence, and leadership opportunities for young women and girls. The foundation champions excellence, equity, and global impact for women in and beyond sports.

Ogwumike is a Stanford University graduate, two-time WNBA All-Star, ESPN host, and an inaugural member of former US President Joe Biden’s White House Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement.

Follow the conversation on social media: @chineyogwumike and @queensofthecontinent on IG