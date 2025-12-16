Others

Search Guardian News

Chivas Regal hosts Nigerian ambassadors at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

Chivas Regal recently hosted its Nigerian brand ambassadors — rapper M.I. Abaga, broadcaster Do2dtun, actor Efa Iwara, and content creator Excel Joab at the Emirates Stadium in London, home of Engli...

Published 16 Dec 2025

By Guardian Life

Chivas Regal

More on Guardian Life

Chivas Regal recently hosted its Nigerian brand ambassadors — rapper M.I. Abaga, broadcaster Do2dtun, actor Efa Iwara, and content creator Excel Joab at the Emirates Stadium in London, home of English Premier League club Arsenal.

Chivas Regal ambassadors at the Emirates Stadium
Chivas Regal ambassadors at the Emirates Stadium

The three-day visit was part of the brand’s ongoing partnership with Arsenal and reflects Chivas Regal’s “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, which focuses on shared success, ambition, and community.

MI Abaga at Chivas X Emirates experience
MI Abaga at Chivas X Emirates experience

During the trip, the ambassadors were given a private tour of the iconic stadium. They walked through the players’ tunnel, visited the trophy room, stood pitchside, and explored different sections of the stands.

MI Abaga at the Chivas X Emirates experience at Chivas X Emirates experience
Dotun at the Chivas X Emirates experience

According to Chivas Regal, the experience was designed to connect football culture with the values the whisky brand represents. The ambassadors were able to see how teamwork, legacy, and collective effort play a central role in both football and other creative industries.

Efa Iwara and Excel Joab at the Chivas X Emirates experience
Efa Iwara and Excel Joab at the Chivas X Emirates experience

A key part of the visit took place inside the Chivas VIP Box, where the ambassadors spent time discussing ambition, growth and collaboration.

Chivas Regal ambassadors on a private tour of the iconic Emirate Stadium
Chivas Regal ambassadors on a private tour of the iconic Emirate Stadium

The highlight of the weekend came on matchday, as the ambassadors watched Arsenal secure a 1–0 victory over Crystal Palace from the Chivas VIP Box.

Ambassadors and the team having a private dinner
Ambassadors and the team having a private dinner

During half-time, the group also met Arsenal legend Ian Wright. His presence added historical weight to the occasion and served as a reminder of the lasting influence football icons have on fans and players alike.

Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal

The Chivas x Emirates experience, according to the brand, reflects its commitment to creating refined but meaningful shared moments that celebrate culture, passion and community.

Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, the local affiliate of global wines and spirits company Pernod Ricard, continues to position Chivas Regal as a brand that connects with culture through music, sport and storytelling.

Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal was founded in 1786 and is produced at the Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, Scotland.

Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal

The brand says its “I Rise, We Rise” campaign reflects a belief that success is best enjoyed when shared with others.

Dotun
Dotun in the Arsenal changing room during the Chivas Regal tour
Chivas Regal team
Chivas Regal ambassadors on a private tour of the iconic Emirate Stadium
Excel Joab at the Chivas X Emirates experience
Excel Joab at the Chivas X Emirates experience
Guardian Life

Guardian Life

Join Our Channels

You may also like

More Articles from Guardian Life.