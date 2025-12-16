Chivas Regal hosts Nigerian ambassadors at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

Chivas Regal recently hosted its Nigerian brand ambassadors — rapper M.I. Abaga, broadcaster Do2dtun, actor Efa Iwara, and content creator Excel Joab at the Emirates Stadium in London, home of English Premier League club Arsenal.

The three-day visit was part of the brand’s ongoing partnership with Arsenal and reflects Chivas Regal’s “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, which focuses on shared success, ambition, and community.

During the trip, the ambassadors were given a private tour of the iconic stadium. They walked through the players’ tunnel, visited the trophy room, stood pitchside, and explored different sections of the stands.

According to Chivas Regal, the experience was designed to connect football culture with the values the whisky brand represents. The ambassadors were able to see how teamwork, legacy, and collective effort play a central role in both football and other creative industries.

A key part of the visit took place inside the Chivas VIP Box, where the ambassadors spent time discussing ambition, growth and collaboration.

The highlight of the weekend came on matchday, as the ambassadors watched Arsenal secure a 1–0 victory over Crystal Palace from the Chivas VIP Box.

During half-time, the group also met Arsenal legend Ian Wright. His presence added historical weight to the occasion and served as a reminder of the lasting influence football icons have on fans and players alike.

The Chivas x Emirates experience, according to the brand, reflects its commitment to creating refined but meaningful shared moments that celebrate culture, passion and community.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, the local affiliate of global wines and spirits company Pernod Ricard, continues to position Chivas Regal as a brand that connects with culture through music, sport and storytelling.

Chivas Regal was founded in 1786 and is produced at the Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, Scotland.

The brand says its “I Rise, We Rise” campaign reflects a belief that success is best enjoyed when shared with others.