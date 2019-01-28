Complete List Of Winners Of Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAG) Awards

The 25th edition of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles to an amazing evening which saw major films cart awards and actors get rewarded for a great year.

Black Panther landed a huge win at the awards including best stunt ensemble.

Here is the complete list below:

– MOTION PICTURE AWARDS –

Best ensemble cast: “Black Panther”

Best actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best actress: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best supporting actress: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Best stunt ensemble: “Black Panther”

– TELEVISION AWARDS –

Best ensemble, drama: “This Is Us”

Best ensemble, comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Best actor, drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best actress, drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best actor, comedy: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Best actress, comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”