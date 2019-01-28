 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
Breaking News: Protest in Enugu over Onnoghen's suspension
Everything you need to live well
What's New

Complete List Of Winners Of Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAG) Awards

By Njideka Agbo 28 January 2019   |   6:06 am

The 25th edition of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles to an amazing evening which saw major films cart awards and actors get rewarded for a great year.

Black Panther landed a huge win at the awards including best stunt ensemble.

Read More: Jaw Dropping Looks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Here is the complete list below:

– MOTION PICTURE AWARDS –

Best ensemble cast: “Black Panther”

Best actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best actress: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best supporting actress: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Best stunt ensemble: “Black Panther”

– TELEVISION AWARDS –

Best ensemble, drama: “This Is Us”

Best ensemble, comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Best actor, drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best actress, drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best actor, comedy: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Best actress, comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

In this article:
SAGA
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

Related

 Style Jaw Dropping Looks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards
1 hour ago 0
Love and Relationships Three Things To Consider Before Starting An Office Romance
2 hours ago 0
Film "Black Panther" Scores Big Win At Screen Actors Guild Awards
3 hours ago 0