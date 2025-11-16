Detty December loading… 10 places to add to your travel list

The year is quickly drawing to a close, and as expected, the energy is high. The air feels lighter, weekends are getting busier, and everyone is searching for fun before 2025 ends. Lagos already feels like Detty December is here. Life is short, and this is the season to enjoy it without guilt. Take time to rest, dance, laugh, and make memories that will last. Whether you want calm beaches, rooftop vibes, or weekend trips, this is your moment to live. If you still do not know where to go, here are ten perfect spots for your end-of-year travel list.

1. Concerts and music festivals

Nothing beats the energy of Ember concerts. Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt turn into big stages filled with lights and sound. It is always back-to-back shows from Afrobeats superstars, DJs, theatrical performers, and live bands. Whether you are singing along to Burna Boy’s Don’t Let Me Down, dancing at Palmwine Fest, or sitting through a classical choir at MUSON Centre, concerts bring together pure excitement. Grab your tickets early and go ready to have the time of your life. Expect venues across Nigeria, from Lagos Island to Jabi Arena in Abuja, to host the best musical weekends of the year.

2. Beach houses and coastal hangouts

December and beaches go hand in hand. The sound of waves, the smell of grilled fish, and the cool sea breeze make everything feel better. Also, because the rainy season has ended, the tides are low. Lagos leads the way with spots like Ilashe Private Beach, Ilita Beach, and Yolo Island, perfect for group hangouts or romantic escapes. You can go swimming, enjoy bonfire nights, camp out under the stars, or simply lie under the sun and do absolutely nothing. For a change, check out Tarkwa Bay or the calming shores of Badagry for a quieter sunset with friends.

3. Resorts and vacation lodges

When you need calm, go where peace lives. Resorts offer a blend of comfort, privacy, and nature. Nigeria has plenty of beautiful options, including Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River, ALMAT Farms in Abuja, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino in Victoria Island, and Lakowe Lakes in Lagos. If you are around Kogi or Delta, visit the Abraka Turf and Country Club for a river-lodge escape. Book early, pack light shoes and a hoodie. Nature’s high season is short and sunlit in Nigeria this time of year.

4. Clubs and lounges

If your idea of rest is more nightlife than nature, this is your season. Clubs stay lively until morning, and you’ll find the best ones in Lagos and Abuja. Expect stylish venues like Vaniti Lagos in Victoria Island, offering high-energy nights and luxury service. In Abuja, lounges in Wuse II and Maitama pull in trending DJs and live acts. Also, look out for special activities by restaurants. Dress sharp, go with friends, and dance till your legs give up. This December, everyone’s allowed to have fun.

5. Fun parks and adventure centres

This one is for those who love thrills and excitement. Wonderland Amusement Park in Lagos, Rosellas Park, Hakuna Matata Theme Park, and Jabi Lake Park in Abuja are perfect examples of fun parks that bring out the child in everyone. Go for the rides, the games, and the street food. Also check out Upside Down House at Landmark, Rufus and Bee, and Upbeat Recreation Centre in Lagos. Go for the rides, the games, and the street food. It is a day filled with laughter, bright lights, and memories that stay with you.

6. Cultural festivals

Beyond the glitter, the Ember season celebrates culture. Festivals like the Calabar Carnival and Benin’s Igue Festival of thanksgiving present dancers, masquerades, and parades that tell stories about our roots. Also check out regional events in the Southwest and Southeast through December. These experiences are a beautiful way to reconnect with heritage and community. Whether you’re a resident citizen or just touching down in Nigeria for Detty December, cultural festivals let you see the soul of the nation alive and layered with rhythm, colour, and story.

7. Road trip destinations

Sometimes, the journey itself is the adventure. Pack your bags, call your friends, and hit the road. Drive from Lagos to Abeokuta to climb Olumo Rock, or from Abuja to Jos to enjoy cool weather and good food. Plan with friends to do a West Africa tour from Nigeria to the Benin Republic and Togo. Stop along the way at roadside cafés, local markets and scenic spots. Road trips help you explore new places, meet new people and create lasting memories, even before you reach your destination.

8. Art galleries and exhibitions

December is also for art lovers. Art X might be over, but galleries in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and across the country host end-of-year exhibitions that attract collectors and creatives. Visit Nike Art Gallery if you’re in Lagos, Retro Africa in Abuja, or KAP Film and Village Resort in Oyo state. Nahous in Victoria Island, Lagos, is also a great place to experience art, design, and innovation. These spaces let you experience art, storytelling, and culture all at once. It’s perfect for a lighter day out that still feels immersive and enriching.

9. Hills and nature escapes

If you crave peace and fresh air, nature never disappoints. Visit Erin Ijesha Waterfalls in Osun State, Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, Ogbunike Caves in Anambra State, Awhum Caves in Enugu, Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lagos, or Idanre Hills in Ondo State. The view from the top of Idanre is breathtaking and worth the climb. Nature reminds you how calm life can be when you slow down and breathe. For a weekend reset, these spots deliver both altitude and attitude.

10. Food and lifestyle fairs

Every November and December, food lovers gather at events like EatDrinkLagos and the Made in Nigeria Fair. You can taste new meals, meet chefs, shop for handmade fashion, and enjoy live music. These festivals become gatherings of food, fashion, and fun. It is a full experience that lets you indulge and thoughtfully explore. Add one to your itinerary before the year ends.