Eyo Festival: What the colours mean and how to behave

Today, December 27, 2025, Lagos Island is buzzing as one of the city’s most enduring cultural traditions, the Eyo Festival, unfolds at Tafawa Balewa Square, Marina, where dignitaries, spectators, and the white-clad masquerades converge in a grand procession.

The streets are choked with traffic and taken over by long processions of white-clad masquerades, as residents and visitors gather to witness a culture that blends history and spirituality.

The Eyo masquerades may appear identical, all covered in white garments known as agbada and aropale. But when you look closely, you notice an important detail: the colour of their akete hats.

These colours are not random. They define hierarchy, duty, and symbolism within the Eyo tradition.

Adimu Eyo:

At the top of the hierarchy is the Adimu Eyo, the most senior and spiritually significant masquerade. Distinguished by a black akete, the Adimu appears only once during the festival.

He is regarded as the highest-ranking Eyo and commands deep reverence, reflecting his elevated spiritual status within the tradition.

Laba Eyo:

One of the most prominent groups is the Laba Eyo, easily identified by its red hat. Often referred to as the enforcers of the procession, members of this group are tasked with maintaining discipline and order.

Their role is to ensure that rituals are properly observed and that the festival proceeds smoothly.

Oniko Eyo:

Another group, the Oniko Eyo, they wear yellow hats. This colour is traditionally associated with the raffia palm, a plant that holds cultural and economic significance in Yoruba communities.

Closely related is the Ologede Eyo, marked by green headgear, symbolising the banana tree, a representation of growth, nourishment and continuity.

Agere Eyo:

Adding visual drama to the festival is the Agere Eyo, recognised by its purple hat.

This group towers above the crowd, making them one of the most striking sights during the procession and a favourite among spectators.

Behavioral codes of the Eyo Festival:

Understanding the colours is not the only vital part of participating in the Eyo Festival.

The event is governed by strict behavioural codes. Spectators are expected to remove their shoes, hats and glasses when an Eyo passes by as a sign of respect.

Smoking and the use of umbrellas near the masquerades are also forbidden, as they are considered acts of disrespect to the spirits the Eyos represent.

This year’s edition of the Eyo Festival is being staged to honour four icons: Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, General Mobolaji Johnson and Sir Michael Otedola, all of whom lives left lasting marks on the state.

The festival serves as a cultural celebration, and also as a symbolic farewell, paying tribute to individuals whose influence shaped the social and political history of Lagos.