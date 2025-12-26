Sanwo-Olu congratulates Seyi Tinubu on installation as Okanlomo Eyo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Seyi Tinubu on his installation as the Okanlòmo of Eyọ Oba Alakete Pupa, Laba Ekun, describing the honour as a reflection of service, character, and commitment to culture.

In a post shared on the governor’s Instagram page, he praised the significance of the title and wished Tinubu well as he assumes the responsibilities attached to the traditional role.

“I warmly congratulate Barrister Oluwaseyi Tinubu @seyitinubu on his installation as the Okanlòmo of Eyọ Oba Alakete Pupa, Laba Ekun. This honour reflects service, character, and commitment to our culture and people. I wish him continued strength and clarity as he carries the responsibilities and expectations that come with this new role,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

The installation, held ahead of the Eyo Festival, reflects Lagos’ long tradition of community service and cultural leadership

The Okanlomo title is regarded as one that recognises loyalty to the institution of the Oba and dedication to the preservation of Yoruba customs, particularly within the Eyo cultural heritage.

Last week, Tinubu also received a separate traditional honour when he was installed as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade.

That installation, held in Oyo town, further underscored his growing profile within Yoruba traditional institutions and his acceptance across different parts of the South-West.

Beyond traditional titles, Tinubu has been widely associated with philanthropic and social efforts, especially towards youths and vulnerable communities.

Through various initiatives, he has supported educational programmes, vocational training and humanitarian outreach across several states.

Meanwhile, the Eyo Festival is set to take place on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

The festival is one of Lagos State’s most significant cultural events, deeply rooted in history and spirituality, and is staged to celebrate the state’s rich heritage while honouring the memory of notable indigenes.

The main purpose of the festival is to commemorate and honour the legacies of distinguished Lagos figures who have passed away.

This year’s edition is dedicated to four icons: Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, General Mobolaji Johnson and Sir Michael Otedola, all of whom played important roles in the social, political and economic development of Lagos State.

The Eyo Festival serves as a spiritual rite to escort the souls of the departed and cleanse the city, symbolising renewal and continuity.

Seyi Tinubu’s installation as Okanlomo Eyo honours his commitment to service, community engagement and the promotion of Lagos’ rich cultural heritage.