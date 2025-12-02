Davido reacts as Governor Adeleke resigns from PDP

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the resignation of his uncle and Osun State Governor, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The artiste’s one-word reaction triggered mixed responses online as Nigerians tried to interpret his position on the political situation.

The development became public on Monday night after a letter signed by the governor and dated November 4, 2025, surfaced on social media.

The document, addressed to the chairman of Ward 2 in Ede North, confirmed Adeleke’s withdrawal from the party.

According to the letter, the governor wrote, “RESIGNATION OF MY MEMBERSHIP OF THE PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP).

Due to the current crisis of the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my Membership of the People’s Democratic Party with immediate effect.”

He also expressed appreciation to the PDP for giving him the platform to contest key political offices, saying, “I thank the People’s Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the People’s Democratic Party.”

The resignation letter carried a handwritten receipt note by the ward chairman, Saka Kamoludeen Alamu, which read, “Original copy received by me, Saka Kamoludeen Alamu, Ward Party Chairman Sagba Abogunde Ward 2 Ede North L.G. 04/11/2025.” The note was signed.

Davido reposted the letter on his X handle on Tuesday with the caption, “Jeje…”.

His comment generated wide reactions, with many users suggesting the singer was calling for calm, while others said he was simply acknowledging the political shift in the Adeleke family.

The governor, who previously served as a senator representing Osun West, has not disclosed his next political move. There is speculation that he may be considering an alternative platform ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Adeleke’s resignation has also deepened the crisis within the Osun PDP. The governor was the only aspirant who purchased the nomination form for the 2026 governorship primary, a process that had been thrown into confusion before his exit.

While the Osun chapter of the PDP is pushing for the primary to be postponed because of internal disagreements, the National Working Committee has insisted that the exercise will hold as scheduled.

The resignation has further heightened political conversations in Osun State, with supporters of the governor awaiting clarity on whether he will defect to another party in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Davido’s “Jeje” post continues to trend on X, with many Nigerians debating whether the singer was calling for restraint or sending a subtle political signal.