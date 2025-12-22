Detty December: Asake returns to Lagos ahead of Christmas Eve concert

Nigerian music star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, arrived in Lagos on Sunday evening ahead of his Christmas Eve concert at Tafawa Balewa Square on December 24.

The singer is billed to take the stage on Christmas Eve, December 24, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, as part of Flytime Promotions’ 21st anniversary celebrations.

Asake’s return comes after months abroad, where he had been touring and working on new material.

He recently performed at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium before flying into Nigeria for the December run of shows.

Short videos of his arrival circulated online shortly after he landed, drawing excitement from fans and others.

His former record label boss, Olamide, also shared posts welcoming him back, adding to the growing buzz around the festival.

Flytime Fest 2025 runs from December 22 to 25, with Flavour opening the festival on December 22, Olamide headlining on December 23, Asake leading the Christmas Eve show, and Davido closing the event on Christmas Day.

Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, Flytime Fest’s flagship concert, has remained a major fixture in Nigeria’s live music calendar for more than two decades.

Over the years, it has served as a launchpad for major careers while drawing Afrobeats fans from across Nigeria and the diaspora to Lagos every December.

The festival has grown into a cultural moment that connects African music with global audiences, turning December in Lagos into a period many fans now plan their year around.

Asake’s Christmas Eve appearance is expected to be one of the high points of the 2025 edition.

Over the past three years, he has built a reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most reliable live performers, known for tightly packed setlists and strong crowd control.

Davido, who will close the festival on December 25, is expected to round off the anniversary celebrations after a busy year that included the Nigerian-leg of his 5ive Tour.

Flavour’s opening night marks his first-ever headline appearance at Flytime Fest. Fresh from touring across Europe and North America, the highlife star is expected to deliver a full live-band performance that reflects the sound which has earned him a loyal global following.

Olamide’s return to the Flytime stage also adds weight to the lineup. The YBNL boss remains one of the most influential figures in Nigerian rap, with a long record of shaping street music into mainstream culture through consistent releases and collaborations.

Last year’s Flytime Fest featured one of its most diverse lineups, including Gunna’s first-ever headline performance in Africa.