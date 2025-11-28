Flytime Fest 2025: Olamide, Davido, Asake, Flavour to headline 21st anniversary

Nigerian live production company, Flytime Promotions, is gearing up to celebrate its 21st anniversary with Olamide, Davido, Asake, and Flavour all announced as headliners for this year’s Flytime Fest.

Coca Cola Rhythm Unplugged, Flytime Fest’s flagship live music concert, has led African entertainment for over two decades, serving as a springboard for major careers while drawing Afrobeats fans from around the world to Lagos every December.

Over the years, the festival has grown into a cultural moment that connects African music with global audiences, creating a December tradition that thousands now treat as an annual pilgrimage.

Flytime Fest 2025 runs from December 22 to 25 at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos.

Flavour opens the festival on December 22, Olamide headlines on December 23, Asake takes the December 24 slot, and Davido closes on December 25.

This marks Flavour’s first-ever headline appearance at Flytime Fest. Fresh from a strong international touring season across Europe and North America, he is expected to deliver his classic highlife sound with the full live experience that has helped him build a loyal global fan base.

Olamide returns to the Flytime stage for another major headline performance. The YBNL boss is one of the central figure in rap and continues to dominate conversations with new releases, hit collaborations and his long record of shaping street music into mainstream culture.

Asake will lead the Christmas Eve show, extending his run of sold-out performances. His rise in the last three years has positioned him as one of the most exciting stage performers in Afrobeats, and his 2025 Flytime slot is set to be one of the festival’s peak moments.

Davido will close the festival on Christmas Day. After a busy year marked by the Nigerian leg of his 5ive Tour, new collaborations and several high-energy global appearances, the singer is expected to wrap up Flytime Fest with the signature crowd-pulling performance he is known for.

Last year’s Flytime Fest delivered one of the most diverse lineups in the festival’s history. Gunna made his first-ever headline appearance in Africa, performing hits from his album One of Wun, while also riding on the success of his collaboration with Asake.

Ayra Starr headlined her first Nigerian concert on December 25, following the success of her album The Year I Turned 21, which cemented her status as the African female artist with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify.

Olamide’s 2024 return to the Flytime stage drew massive turnout from rap fans, and Davido headlined Christmas Eve with an extensive catalogue that spanned old hits and new releases.

The 2024 edition attracted thousands of fans across four days.