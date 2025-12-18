DJ Cuppy wins DIAFA 2025 Award, dedicates honour to Nigeria

Nigerian DJ and philanthropist, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has won the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) 2025 Award at a ceremony held in Dubai.

The award announcement was revealed in a video shared by DJ Cuppy on her social media pages on Wednesday, showing the moment she received the honour and addressed the audience.

In the video, DJ Cuppy expressed gratitude to God, the organisers of the DIAFA Awards and the host city, describing Dubai as a place she holds dear.

“Thank you so much. All glory to God and shukran DIAFA, shukran Dubai. I love this city so much,” she said.

Reflecting on her career, the DJ revealed that she has spent 17 years building her craft, describing her journey from Nigeria to the global stage.

“I have been DJing for 17 years, and I love what I do. I was a young girl from Nigeria, but now I am a woman with a global vision,” she added.

Despite her international success, DJ Cuppy said she remains deeply connected to her roots and identity.

“But I cannot stand here today without remembering where I am from. My beloved country, Nigeria. Africa. The continent,” she said.

Switching to Yoruba, she acknowledged the people who have supported her journey over the years.

“In my language, Yoruba, we say, ‘Eniyan, lasho mi’, which means people are my covering,” she stated.

DJ Cuppy went on to dedicate the award to Nigeria, noting that many citizens are currently going through difficult times.

“So I want to thank all my people. I dedicate this award to Nigeria, my country, where so many hearts are hurting. May this be a beacon of hope,” she said.

She ended her acceptance speech with a final note of appreciation, saying, “Thank you. Shukran.”

DIAFA Awards are a prestigious annual red-carpet event in Dubai, UAE, honouring influential international and Arab personalities for their achievements in arts, culture, business, and humanitarian efforts, celebrating global talent and contributions to society.

Other notable DIAFA winners include Mona Zaki, Maguy Bou Ghosn, Nargis Fakhri and Jacqueline Fernandez, according to the official website. Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen was honoured in 2024, while Salma Abu Deif won Best Actress the same year. Ali Zafar won Pakistani Singer of the Year in 2023, Maya Ali in 2022, and past honourees also include Michele Morrone, Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, Elissa, Wael Kfoury, Angham, Nawal El Zoghbi, and Turkish actors Nurgül Yeşilçay, Elçin Sangu and Engin Altan Düzyatan.