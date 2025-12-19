Don’t bully Jarvis, I’ll be back online after medication – Peller

Lagos-based TikTok star and livestreamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has apologised over the viral car crash and urged the public to stop bullying Jarvis.

Peller made the appeal in a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, where he appeared lying on a hospital bed and spoke directly to his followers.

In the video, the content creator took responsibility for his actions, admitting that his emotions got the better of him at the time.

“I am sorry for everything I have done. Please, I am truly sorry. I allowed my emotions to get the best of me, and that is why I acted the way I did. I did not mean for things to turn out this way,” he said.

He also pleaded with the public to stop directing attacks at Jarvis, insisting she was not responsible for the incident.

“Please forgive me. I am very sorry, and I did not do it intentionally. I am asking everyone to forgive me. Please do not bully Jarvis. She is not the problem. It’s me,” he added.

In the caption accompanying the video, Peller disclosed that he was receiving medical care and promised not to repeat the act.

“I’m sorry, Nigerians, please I am sorry I will never do that again, am very sorry, please, for now I am on medication, once I’m done with my medication I will be online,” he wrote.

The apology followed a disturbing incident that occurred last Sunday on the Lekki–Epe Expressway, when Peller crashed his newly purchased Mercedes-Benz during a live TikTok broadcast titled RIP Peller.

During the livestream, the influencer appeared visibly distressed while speaking emotionally on a phone call, reportedly with Jarvis, amid speculations of a breakup.

He was heard saying, “I will use this car and have an accident right now,” and later, “I’m scared. I’m scared.”

In another moment captured on the livestream, Peller reportedly stated, “If you leave me, people will mock me… Thank you, I’m going to kill myself,” before driving off and crashing into a stone barrier.

Footage from the scene showed bystanders rushing to assist him before he was conveyed to a hospital. Images later circulated online revealed extensive damage to the vehicle.

Following public outrage, the Lagos State Police Command arrested and detained Peller over reckless driving.

The police described his actions as extremely dangerous and said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The incident has since reignited conversations around mental health, emotional pressure, and the growing trend of risky stunts by content creators seeking online engagement, with many Nigerians calling for greater responsibility on social media platforms.