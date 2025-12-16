Lagos police arrest TikTok influencer Peller over reckless driving video

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, following a viral video in which he was seen driving recklessly while live-streaming on social media.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, the police said the incident occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

According to the command, the video showed Peller driving in a dangerous manner that led to a serious road crash, putting his own life and the lives of other road users at risk.

The police described the act as unlawful and said it constituted behaviour capable of causing a breach of public peace.

They added that the incident raised serious safety concerns, especially because it was streamed live to a large online audience.

“The suspect was arrested and detained for further investigation following the viral video in which he was seen driving recklessly, leading to a dangerous road crash and serious motor accident,” the statement said. “The act endangered his life and that of other innocent road users.”

Peller, who is 20 years old, is one of Nigeria’s most recognisable TikTok influencers, with millions of followers across social media platforms. He is widely known for his humorous content, distinctive use of English and energetic live streams, which have earned him a strong following among young Nigerians.

The Lagos State Police Command said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a detailed investigation.

The outcome of the investigation, the police said, will be made public, and the suspect will be charged to court if found culpable.

“The case is currently under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department,” the statement added. “The suspect will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law.”

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, issued a strong warning to social media influencers, content creators and members of the public.

He cautioned against using social media platforms to engage in, promote or glorify reckless, dangerous or criminal behaviour.

The commissioner said such actions would not be tolerated in Lagos State, stressing that the police would apply the full weight of the law on anyone found violating public safety rules.

“Social media must not be used as a platform to promote lawlessness or endanger lives,” the police said. “Any conduct capable of causing harm or disturbing public peace will be dealt with decisively.”

The police also urged all road users to obey traffic regulations at all times, noting that reckless driving remains one of the leading causes of road accidents in the state. The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring safety on Lagos roads.