BusyBee partners sofitel cotonou hotel for international mileage

It was a significant milestone at the 9th edition of the BusyBee Event Business Summit, a platform designed for event management companies and brands to exchange and share knowledge as well as celebrate outstanding contributors to the growth of the industry, as the organisation announced an international partnership with the Hospitality brand, Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa.

Speaking at the announcement that also offered two delegates of the BusyBee Event Business Summit an all-expense-paid trip to Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa, the Convener of the programme, Coach Bisi Sotunde, said: “Our international partnership with Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa is a significant milestone for the BusyBee Event Business Summit brand. It reflects the global recognition our platform is gaining and our commitment to expanding collaborations beyond Nigeria.”

According to her, “This partnership was created to foster cross-border relationships, enhance international exposure for our delegates, and provide a premium hospitality experience through one of Benin Republic’s most prestigious hotels. Sofitel Cotonou shares our values of excellence, luxury, and world-class service, making it the perfect international partner for this year’s summit.

“The collaboration also opens doors for increased tourism, destination events, and future business exchanges between both countries, positioning BusyBee as a regional connector in the events industry,” she added.

Speaking further on the value the partnership has added to BusyBee Event, Sotunde stated that the partnership will elevated the summit’s profile and reinforced the brand as an international-standard platform.

“They generously sponsored two delegates with an all-expense-paid trip to Sofitel Cotonou — a gesture that created excitement and gave our participants a memorable opportunity beyond the summit.

“Through their partnership, we were able to showcase world-class hospitality standards, which align perfectly with the BusyBee brand promise of excellence.

“Overall, Sofitel Cotonou brought a blend of elegance, international appeal, and meaningful support that contributed greatly to the success and glamour of this year’s edition,” she revealed.

The 9.0 edition, which was themed “Building Legacy Driven Brands,” was carefully chosen because the event industry is rapidly evolving, and only brands with strong structures, long-term vision, and clear value propositions will remain competitive and relevant.

To bring the theme to life, we curated a well-rounded lineup of activities, including: masterclass sessions with seasoned industry experts sharing practical strategies for growth and brand positioning, panel discussions addressing current industry realities, opportunities and the future of events, a networking cocktail evening, designed to foster collaboration and business relationships and The Glamorous Gala Night, – BusyBee Excellence Awards celebrating creativity, excellence and industry achievements.