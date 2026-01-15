Luxury Retailer Qbeescloset, Founded by Bola Coker, Hosts Intimate Dinner to Celebrate Lagos Store Launch

As the year drew to a close, Qbeescloset hosted an intimate end-of-year dinner for a select circle of family, friends, and long-standing clients, an evening designed to reflect the brand’s core values of refined taste, intentional curation, and a deeply personal approach to luxury. The dinner marked the launch of Qbeescloset’s Lagos store and honoured a year of growth and the community that continues to drive the brand forward.

Held at FAME Lagos, Purple Mall, Lekki, the dinner brought together the community that has supported Qbeescloset’s evolution over more than 25 years. Guests arrived decked in designer, setting the tone for an elegant evening defined by luxury style, elevated conversation, and exceptional dining.

The event was hosted by media personality Stephanie Coker, with fashion commentator Birkinboy welcoming guests on the red carpet. Following seating, Mrs. Bola Coker addressed attendees with a brief message of appreciation, acknowledging the trust and loyalty of clients and loved ones who have remained integral to the brand’s journey from a virtual luxury concierge to a physical in-store destination.

The programme unfolded through a series of thoughtfully curated moments, including fashion-led interactions, table conversations, and heartfelt toasts from close friends and family. Together, these elements created space for connection, reflection, and celebration, staying true to Qbeescloset’s approach to luxury as both intentional and personal.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of the brand new Birkin 35 raffle winner, an initiative introduced during the Lagos store launch on December 15. In a personal touch, Mrs. Coker’s daughter drew the winning ticket, awarding the coveted Birkin to Bunmi Badmus and giving guests a memorable reminder of Qbeescloset’s commitment to exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences.

The evening concluded with desserts, drinks, and informal mingling, allowing guests to connect in an unhurried setting while reflecting on the year past and looking ahead to what’s next for the brand.

The dinner served as a fitting celebration of the official store launch and a year defined by growth, bold fashion moments, and community.

Founded by Mrs. Bola Coker, Qbeescloset has over 25 years of experience sourcing and curating the world’s most exclusive luxury fashion pieces. The Lagos store offers brand-new and pre-loved treasures, along with authentication services for luxury goods, providing a trusted destination for women who value quality, rarity, and timeless elegance.