The art of leisure: Isimi Lagos Festival celebrates sustainable luxury, Nigerian culture

The Isimi Lagos Festival, held on Saturday at the Isimi Lagos Wellness and Polo Country Estate, showcased a new vision for sustainable luxury in Africa.

The estate is a masterful blend of elegance, wellness trails, and smart-living innovation, an oasis where modern living meets the quiet wisdom of nature.

This year’s festival, titled the Kings Cup 2025, transformed the serene landscapes of Epe into a vibrant celebration of sport, culture, food, and lifestyle.

From the sound of polo horses on the field to exploring the estate, guests from around the world enjoyed farm-to-table food, wellness activities, art displays, and cultural experiences that brought the festival to life.

The event cultivates an Afro-cultural atmosphere where fashion, music, cuisine, and sport flow effortlessly into one another. This seamless blend transforms the Isimi Festival into more than a polo gathering; it becomes a full-spectrum celebration of culture and luxury.

The atmosphere at the Isimi Festival reached a vibrant peak as the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, arrived with an entourage of bodyguards to officially declare the event open. His presence set an elegant tone for a day defined by culture, royalty, and sport.

One of the major highlights was the King’s Cup Polo Match, a special presentation held in honour of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, who graced the occasion as the royal father of the day. His appearance added humour, drawing admiration from guests and participants alike.

The polo game featured a dynamic roster of players representing Curator University, Precise Lighting, and Nord. The team included prominent riders such as Usman Dantata, Olume, Khalifa, Ahmed Balogun, Moye Fairro, Nf Morela, Dante, and Brown Jersey, who delivered a compelling display of skill and teamwork on the lush field.

Beyond the glamour and sport, the festival also created a vibrant space for networking and future collaborations.

During an interview session with the Guardian, Jubril Arogundade, Acting Managing Director of Lagride Nigeria Ltd and Executive Director at CIG Motors Limited, expressed his admiration for the initiative.

“I would like to commend the Managing Director; this is truly an impressive facility,” he said. “Looking ahead, our brand manager and the team will be exploring potential partnerships, especially as we consider how to engage with the high-level professionals present here today.”

Arogundade described the Isimi Festival as a powerful model for synergy between public institutions and private enterprises.

“This is a remarkable example of effective collaboration between government and business, and I believe it is a step in the right direction,” he noted.

He further highlighted that golf and polo are popular sports in Nigeria. He stated that the event is taking the polo game to another level.

“Lagos Polo event is taking a new trend in Nigeria; it’s like a new market in Nigeria, so we see this as an avenue to advertise. If this event continues to happen, we will see people from different walks of life coming here to enjoy the polo sport, and I think that will be the next level for Polo in Nigeria,” he said.

Arogundade also commended the Lagos State Government for the construction of the coastal way, noting that it makes the journey shorter.

“I believe that once the train is connected from the island or mainland to this place, this facility will have a good turnout. This is my first time experiencing polo events in Nigeria at this level, and I think it’s amazing work they have done. For me, this is home. I am someone trying to connect myself to high-net-worth individuals, and everybody I’m trying to reach as a business partner is here today, so this for me is home,” he emphasised.

Also, Ghanaian actress and film producer Juliet Ibrahim spoke about the festival’s unique ability to combine sport, culture, and luxury into a single experience.

“I’m here today at the Isimi Lagos Festival to experience this beautiful festival. For me, it’s all about the culture and the experience. Even taking the road trip to get here was amazing. I saw so much beauty that you don’t usually notice in everyday Lagos life. It’s calming, it’s relaxing, and right now I’m watching this incredible polo match. The energy is just amazing.

“I’m also looking forward to the fashion show, the music, the performances, everything,” she said with excitement. “The fashion, the dance, the whole vibe, it’s a full sensory experience. You really get to see Lagos in a completely new light,” Ibrahim stressed.

When asked about the festival’s impact on the community and tourism, Juliet emphasised its significance. “Events like this highlight the beauty and culture of Lagos, and honestly of Nigeria as a whole. So many people don’t realise how much we have to offer. Every state has its own charm, and festivals like this help show it to the world.

This is an amazing opportunity for Lagos State Tourism to shine. It’s truly unforgettable.”

However, Ambassador Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, Managing Director of Luxury Nigeria Network, praised the event for celebrating Nigerian heritage through sport and culture.

“This is my first time at the festival, and it’s phenomenal,” he said. “Polo is a game for kings. Nigeria is rich in heritage; we have monarchies, royal fathers, and royal families. Across the world, royal families and notable individuals enjoy this game, and here at home, our own people are embracing it fully. It’s about authenticity, prestige, and celebrating a genuinely royal sport.”

He also praised the Lagos State Government for its support. “We love the Lagos State Government. Their presence is significant for the development of lifestyle, culture, and creativity in Lagos. We are grateful for their support, which ensures Lagos continues to shine on both the national and international stage,” Abiola noted.

Meanwhile, guests were treated to live performances from Nigerian Afrobeat multi-instrumentalist Made Kuti, a drumline parade, and captivating fashion shows, among other exciting activities that kept the festival alive with energy and spectacle.