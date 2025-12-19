Passport to Serenity: The Singleton delivers an unforgettable luxury escape in Lagos

The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whisky hosted its exclusive ‘Singleton Escapes: Passport to Serenity’ event in Lagos on November 15, 2025. This gathering captivated Nigeria’s most discerning tastemakers, offering a luxurious experience focused on intentional, slow living and reinforcing the brand’s core belief that true luxury is always worth the wait.

The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whisky successfully hosted its highly anticipated ‘Singleton Escapes: Passport to Serenity’ event in Lagos on November 15, 2025. This exclusive gathering welcomed Nigeria’s discerning tastemakers and consumers who love the art of escapes and discovery. The event delivered a profound experience focused on the concept of slow, intentional living, reinforcing the brand’s philosophy that true luxury is always worth the wait.

The event was carefully planned as a multi-stage journey, designed to help guests completely disconnect from the digital world and fully enjoy the present moment. The experience began with a unique “Break-In” session. This opening guided attendees to leave the pressures of their daily routine behind before stepping into The Singleton’s tranquil and refined world. This step served as a powerful reminder that achieving true serenity requires deliberate effort.

The event successfully helped guests disconnect from their screens and fully immerse themselves in genuine, meaningful connection. Additionally, the focus on culinary excellence was evident in the pairing segment, where The Singleton 12, 15, and 18 Year Old were showcased alongside custom-tailored bites. This solidified the whisky’s position as the ideal partner for elevated indulgence.

“The Singleton is fundamentally about creating moments that matter and celebrating the joy of intentional living and shared connections,” commented Ifeoma Agu – Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa. “The success of ‘The Singleton Escapes’ series, exemplified by the ‘Passport to Serenity’ event, clearly validates our purpose: to offer Nigerians not just luxury, but meaningful, authentic experiences. This validates our shared values with our consumers: they are ready to hit pause and truly enjoy the richness of life, and we are thrilled to have provided that exquisite escape and demonstrate that meaningful connections are always within reach.”

The Singleton remains dedicated to inspiring Nigerians to embrace the art of savoring life’s beautiful moments, one day at a time. To discover the brand’s essence, view exclusive content from ‘The Singleton Escapes: Passport to Serenity,’ and stay informed about future luxury activations, follow the official handle @thesingletonafrica across all social media platforms. The brand continuously shares updates on upcoming events and opportunities to savour the single moment.

About The Singleton

The Singleton is a Single Malt Scotch Whisky crafted to deliver a smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced taste experience. The Singleton is more than a drink; it’s a key that unlocks moments of realness — subtle, grounded, and intimate. The Singleton is the enabler of intentional pause.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio and The Singleton. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com.