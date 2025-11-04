Things to do in Lagos this weekend

If you’re wondering how to make the most of this weekend in Lagos, then read this. From art fairs and film festivals to business expos and fashion shows, the city has something for everyone.

Whether you’re an art lover, a fashion enthusiast, or simply in search of inspiration, these five events should be on your radar.

Lagos International Trade Fair 2025

Date: 7–16 November 2025

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos Island

Organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this annual trade fair unites local and international exhibitors from sectors including technology, fashion, and agriculture. It’s one of West Africa’s biggest commercial gatherings, attracting thousands of visitors each year. Whether you’re exploring new business ideas, looking for emerging brands, or simply soaking in the energy of Lagos’s market culture, this fair promises something for everyone.

Date: 8–9 November 2025

Time: From 10 am

Venue: Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

This two-day fashion and lifestyle event by Guaranty Trust Holding Company is returning in full force. Expect runway shows, pop-up stores, and masterclasses led by both international and homegrown fashion experts. It’s a perfect blend of commerce and creativity, giving visitors a chance to shop directly from Nigerian designers and brands while enjoying the glitz of the runway.

3. ART X Lagos 2025

Date: 6–9 November 2025

Time: From 12 pm

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island

Marking its tenth edition, ART X Lagos remains West Africa’s premier contemporary art fair. This year’s theme, “Imagining Otherwise, No Matter the Tide,” celebrates African creativity and resilience. Expect striking exhibitions, digital installations, and stimulating conversations about the future of African art. Entry starts from ₦10,000, and it’s a must-see for anyone interested in Lagos’s cultural heartbeat.

4. African Youth and Real Estate Summit Lagos 2025

Date: Saturday, 8 November 2025

Time: 9 am

Venue: Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki-Epe Expressway

This summit brings together young professionals, investors, and property experts to discuss opportunities in Nigeria’s growing real-estate market. The event focuses on financial literacy, property investment, and innovative housing solutions. It’s a good place to meet forward-thinking entrepreneurs and explore how youth are building wealth through real estate.

5. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 14

Date: 2–8 November 2025

Time: From 5 pm daily

Venue: Twin Waters, Lekki

Founded by Chioma Ude, AFRIFF is Nigeria’s biggest celebration of African and diaspora cinema. The week-long festival features screenings, panel discussions, and workshops, offering filmmakers and audiences a platform to explore storytelling through African perspectives. Registration is required for access to screenings and masterclasses.

Lagos is never short of things to do, and this weekend proves it. From art and fashion to film and finance, the city offers a mix of culture, creativity, and commerce that captures its spirit. So plan your schedule, beat the traffic, and dive into the energy that makes Lagos one of Africa’s most vibrant cities.