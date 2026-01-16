Film adaptation of “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” set for release in December 2026

A film adaptation of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, the novel by Nigerian writer Lola Shoneyin, is scheduled for release in cinemas in December 2026, according to a statement issued by the producers.

First published in 2010, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives tells the story of Baba Segi, a wealthy man living in a polygamous household with multiple wives.

The novel focuses on the tensions that arise within the family after Baba Segi marries a younger, educated woman whose arrival unsettles the existing structure of the home.

The novel received significant attention following its publication and went on to win several literary awards.

In 2011, it won the PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Literary Award. It also received two prizes from the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA): the Ken Saro-Wiwa Prose Prize and a second ANA Prose Prize.

In addition, the book was longlisted for the 2011 Women’s Prize for Fiction and shortlisted for the NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature in 2012.

According to the producers, the screenplay for the film adaptation has been written by Adze Ugah, Lola Shoneyin and Heidi Uys. While Shoneyin’s involvement suggests continuity between the novel and the screen version, details about how the story has been adapted for film have not yet been disclosed.

The cast announced for the project includes Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada, Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bimbo Manuel, Tina Mba, Daniel Etim Effiong, Rotimi Fakunle, Bukunmi Adeaga and Constance Olatunde.

While several Nigerian novels have gained global readership, only a small number have been translated into large-scale cinema releases.

The film is being produced by EbonyLife Films in collaboration with Genesis Group, Nile Group and Silverbird Group. According to the producers, it is expected to be released in cinemas across Nigeria and some international markets, although details on distribution and screening schedules have not yet been made public.