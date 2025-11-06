Davido in Nollywood? Here’s why he wants to play a taxi driver

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said he would love to feature in a movie and play the role of a taxi driver.

He made this known on Friday during a panel session at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos. The discussion, titled “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeat Movement and Its Impact on African Film,” examined how African music continues to shape storytelling in film.

According to Davido, he has always been fascinated by acting and is ready to try his hand at film production.

He said, “My brother was saying that he was going to give me a role. I told him I wanted to do a role that would be shot by a taxi driver or something like something out of the blue. He has to figure that out. So I definitely want to get involved in movies.”

The award-winning artiste, known for his high-energy performances, mentioned that he takes inspiration from global stars such as 50 Cent, who successfully transitioned from music into film and television.

Davido added that he wants to produce films that tell true African stories and represent the culture in a unique way. He also said that series like Uncorked have inspired him to pursue authentic African storytelling through cinema.

Davido’s statement came shortly after his thrilling performance in Enugu as part of his ongoing 5ive Alive Tour across six Nigerian states.

The concert, held at Michael Okpara Square, marked the third stop of the tour after earlier performances in Akwa Ibom and Adamawa.

Burna Boy joins list of artistes turning filmmakers

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has also joined the growing number of artistes venturing into filmmaking.

The ‘City Boy’ crooner recently made his debut as an executive producer on Three Cold Dishes, a pan-African thriller produced by Spaceship Films, his entertainment company.

The film, set for release in November 2025, tells the story of three women who reunite years after surviving human trafficking to seek justice.

According to the producers, the project was filmed across Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mauritania, with a cast drawn from different African countries. It also combines English, French, and Yoruba languages to capture the continent’s diversity.

Three Cold Dishes marks Burna Boy’s first entry into cinema, with themes of revenge, resilience, and the power of African storytelling.